Chinese x99 motherboard

So my GB x99 MB bit the dust and I did not want to sell the cpu which is a 5960x since I did not know if it worked.Well it works and I bought one of those Chinese MB's on Ebay for about $80. It seems to work fine. I put in an x4 512gb M.2 and ordered 16gb of memory for it.It will be backup and BOINC duty. I also had a bad EVGA 1060 6gb and did an RMA. I got back a 1660. Whatever works, so I put it on a x1 extensionsince it won't need full speed for BOINC.Has anybody tried one of these MB's? Any problems? No idea if a bios update is available since I do not even know what it really is. Price went up $10 since i bought it. Wooo!Do not mind the hot glue as it was previously watercooled(AIO) and I did not have the mounts for it. It's just stock speed anyways.