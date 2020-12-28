Chinese Video Game Tycoon, Netflix Producer Dead After Alleged Poisoning

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,455
"The next day, Lin was dead.
Xu was a senior executive for Yoozoo's film and television division. Alleged infighting at the company may be the motive behind the attack on Lin, according to reports. Those reports suggested that Lin may have been poisoned by a tainted cup of pu'er, a fermented tea.
When Yoozoo purchased the film rights to develop The Three Body Problem series in 2015, plans to develop the movie under its own production team were fraught with problems. That included senior personnel changes throughout the production and difficulties on set, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eventually the company gave up on the endeavor and sold the rights for the film to Netflix, as well as the video game production for the trilogy to a Chinese company."
https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9507...netflix-producer-dead-after-alleged-poisoning
Xu was a senior executive for Yoozoo's film and television division. Alleged infighting at the company may be the motive behind the attack on Lin, according to reports. Those reports suggested that Lin may have been poisoned by a tainted cup of pu'er, a fermented tea.
When Yoozoo purchased the film rights to develop The Three Body Problem series in 2015, plans to develop the movie under its own production team were fraught with problems. That included senior personnel changes throughout the production and difficulties on set, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eventually the company gave up on the endeavor and sold the rights for the film to Netflix, as well as the video game production for the trilogy to a Chinese company."
https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9507...netflix-producer-dead-after-alleged-poisoning