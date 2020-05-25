erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Opinion? Is it of any initial or starting consequence?
"The processor was born of an official partnership with Intel and is presented as a hardware security enhanced server CPU, as per their Hotchips presentation from 2019.
Interestingly, Jianfeng Pan of Qihoo 360 Technology is listed as one of the co-authors of the presentation. Qihoo 360 is one of the largest software security companies in the world, with a user base located primarily in mainland China.
The current political stalemate between the US and China means the Montage's future is uncertain, but it will have piqued the interest of US-based competitors."
https://www.techradar.com/news/inte...t-this-chinese-vendor-has-repacked-a-xeon-cpu
