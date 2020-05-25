Chinese vendor has repacked a Xeon CPU

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,169
Opinion? Is it of any initial or starting consequence?

"The processor was born of an official partnership with Intel and is presented as a hardware security enhanced server CPU, as per their Hotchips presentation from 2019.


Interestingly, Jianfeng Pan of Qihoo 360 Technology is listed as one of the co-authors of the presentation. Qihoo 360 is one of the largest software security companies in the world, with a user base located primarily in mainland China.

The current political stalemate between the US and China means the Montage's future is uncertain, but it will have piqued the interest of US-based competitors."

https://www.techradar.com/news/inte...t-this-chinese-vendor-has-repacked-a-xeon-cpu
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,221
The Chinese government is basically waging an economic war with the US, companies can either play ball or have their stuff stolen and good luck successfully enforcing anything patent related in China. As China gets more agressive in the coming years I would expect to start seeing Intel, AMD, and many of the larger tech giants releasing more and working more with the government there. The US injunctions will only go so far in a future where the bulk of their sales aren't there, most of these companies may be currently based in the US but they certainly aren't US companies they are owned by banks and share holders and they will always choose who is going to make them the most money.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,505
The moment they feel that there is any advantage to doing so, the Chinese will happily copy/counterfeit anything that they can. This isn't unique to products from the US either. Even with countries that they consider allies, such as Russia, China will routinely copy their tech without authorization. Why would China continuously buy foreign products over time when they can just make their own copies instead?

That is actually one of the best things the US has going for it during this economic war. For a company doing business in China, it's only profitable until they copy your stuff, at which point they don't need you anymore. At that point, not only will your company not be making any money there anymore, but you will have created a new competitor for yourself as everyone else in the world will be happy to pay less buying the cheaper Chinese copies of your products instead.
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,221
GotNoRice said:
The moment they feel that there is any advantage to doing so, the Chinese will happily copy/counterfeit anything that they can. This isn't unique to products from the US either. Even with countries that they consider allies, such as Russia, China will routinely copy their tech without authorization. Why would China continuously buy foreign products over time when they can just make their own copies instead?

That is actually one of the best things the US has going for it during this economic war. For a company doing business in China, it's only profitable until they copy your stuff, at which point they don't need you anymore. At that point, not only will your company not be making any money there anymore, but you will have created a new competitor for yourself as everyone else in the world will be happy to pay less buying the cheaper Chinese copies of your products instead.
Click to expand...
Fortunately for Intel and the like it is extremely expensive to build a fab plant, and there is a lot of design engineering that goes into it that is hard to replicate/steal without the necessary engineering prous. They are probably selling them designs that incorporate newer tech into older fab processes like 22nm which is pretty universal at this point. 14nm and smaller takes some degree of specialization that can't just be spun up on the spot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top