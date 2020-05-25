Chinese vendor has repacked a Xeon CPU

The moment they feel that there is any advantage to doing so, the Chinese will happily copy/counterfeit anything that they can. This isn't unique to products from the US either. Even with countries that they consider allies, such as Russia, China will routinely copy their tech without authorization. Why would China continuously buy foreign products over time when they can just make their own copies instead?



That is actually one of the best things the US has going for it during this economic war. For a company doing business in China, it's only profitable until they copy your stuff, at which point they don't need you anymore. At that point, not only will your company not be making any money there anymore, but you will have created a new competitor for yourself as everyone else in the world will be happy to pay less buying the cheaper Chinese copies of your products instead.