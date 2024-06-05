Chinese spies are targeting disgruntled workers within U.S. corporations, warns national counterintelligence head Michael Casey

I could see that.

The “I worked there for 20 years and found out I was fired when my key card didn’t swipe” crowd would happily sell out their former employers for a few bucks and a laugh.



I once found out I was let go when I went to make a call and my company cellphone didn’t work. They sent my pink slip and everyone else in my departments one to the email address they had on file as our personal ones, usually what ever address we used for correspondence during the hiring process.



Good times that was, they canned me while I was half way around the world on an active job site for them made getting home a bitch. If somebody had approached me then to spill the deets, I would have happily done so for a plane ticket, a couple of beers, and pocket change.