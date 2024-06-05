Chinese spies are targeting disgruntled workers within U.S. corporations, warns national counterintelligence head Michael Casey

erek
“Another issue that CEOs are dealing with is fear of alienating the tech talent they need, which often is comprised of people of Chinese descent.
"The PRC is an authoritarian state and there should be no confusion between that and Chinese Americans and people of Chinese descent," Casey said. "In some cases, they are vulnerable because they have relatives at home, but companies should know how to make the distinction."
The best strategy for CEOs is to share information with the public sector. "If you don't know your local FBI representative, you're doing something wrong," he said.
And with China and Russia already targeting critical U.S. infrastructure, such as water supplies, CEOs must run worst-case scenario drills should these systems be taken down.
"Leaders need to know what they would do if the worst thing happens," Casey said.”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/04/chi...tled-us-workers-counterintelligence-head.html
