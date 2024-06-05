Chinese spies are targeting disgruntled workers within U.S. corporations, warns national counterintelligence head Michael Casey

“Another issue that CEOs are dealing with is fear of alienating the tech talent they need, which often is comprised of people of Chinese descent.

"The PRC is an authoritarian state and there should be no confusion between that and Chinese Americans and people of Chinese descent," Casey said. "In some cases, they are vulnerable because they have relatives at home, but companies should know how to make the distinction."

The best strategy for CEOs is to share information with the public sector. "If you don't know your local FBI representative, you're doing something wrong," he said.

And with China and Russia already targeting critical U.S. infrastructure, such as water supplies, CEOs must run worst-case scenario drills should these systems be taken down.

"Leaders need to know what they would do if the worst thing happens," Casey said.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/04/chi...tled-us-workers-counterintelligence-head.html
 
I could see that.
The “I worked there for 20 years and found out I was fired when my key card didn’t swipe” crowd would happily sell out their former employers for a few bucks and a laugh.

I once found out I was let go when I went to make a call and my company cellphone didn’t work. They sent my pink slip and everyone else in my departments one to the email address they had on file as our personal ones, usually what ever address we used for correspondence during the hiring process.

Good times that was, they canned me while I was half way around the world on an active job site for them made getting home a bitch. If somebody had approached me then to spill the deets, I would have happily done so for a plane ticket, a couple of beers, and pocket change.
 
