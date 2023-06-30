Chinese Researchers Used AI to Design RISC-V CPU in Under 5 Hours

erek
RISC-V is so awesome
“The building a new RISC-V CPU from scratch using AI isn't just of academic interest, or of potential use for making new CPUs from the ground up. According to the researchers, AI could be used to significantly reduce the design and optimization cycles in the existing semiconductor industry. Moreover, in their conclusion, the scientists even ponder whether this research might be taken further to form the foundation of a self-evolving machine.
This is by no means our first story on AI being used to advance computer processor designs. In March, we reported on Nvidia using AI to optimize chip designs, particularly the floor-planning work. Also, in May, we reported on Synopsys boasting its DSO.ai software had been used in over 200 customer chip designs.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/c...-industrial-scale-risc-v-cpu-in-under-5-hours
