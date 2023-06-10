Chinese GPU Maker MetaX Emerges With Xisi N100, Gaming Card Coming Soon

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,845
Interesting? Doesn’t seem like much of a GPU but just an “Ai accelerator”. ~2025 for gaming is pretty weak ngl
“For now, MetaX is focused primarily on AI and data center GPUs, perhaps because they are more lucrative and require more predictable software efforts. But Yang Jian, a co-founder of the company, says that the company plans to introduce GPUs for gaming by 2025. The company's website indeed indicates that the company is prepping MXG-series GPUs for graphics rendering, though it is said that they are designed for cloud gaming and data center applications, so for now it is not completely clear whether the company's GPUs will actually be used by client PCs.
While it remains to be seen whether MetaX can produce a competitive gaming GPU, its Xisi N100 (MXN series) for inference and video processing looks quite promising. The single-slot low-profile card with the N100 chip and HBM2E memory onboard features compute performance of 160 INT8 TOPS and 80 FP16 TFLOPS. To put the numbers into context, Nvidia's entry-level A30 compute GPU features 330 INT8 TOPS and 165 FP16 TFLOPS (two times higher with sparsity). Assuming that MetaX's self-developed MXMACA software stack works fine and the compute GPU can indeed hit its peak performance, it looks rather capable.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/metax-chinese-gpu-developer-unveils-first-product
“For now, MetaX is focused primarily on AI and data center GPUs, perhaps because they are more lucrative and require more predictable software efforts. But Yang Jian, a co-founder of the company, says that the company plans to introduce GPUs for gaming by 2025. The company's website indeed indicates that the company is prepping MXG-series GPUs for graphics rendering, though it is said that they are designed for cloud gaming and data center applications, so for now it is not completely clear whether the company's GPUs will actually be used by client PCs.
While it remains to be seen whether MetaX can produce a competitive gaming GPU, its Xisi N100 (MXN series) for inference and video processing looks quite promising. The single-slot low-profile card with the N100 chip and HBM2E memory onboard features compute performance of 160 INT8 TOPS and 80 FP16 TFLOPS. To put the numbers into context, Nvidia's entry-level A30 compute GPU features 330 INT8 TOPS and 165 FP16 TFLOPS (two times higher with sparsity). Assuming that MetaX's self-developed MXMACA software stack works fine and the compute GPU can indeed hit its peak performance, it looks rather capable.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/metax-chinese-gpu-developer-unveils-first-product