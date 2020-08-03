Chinese Games Will Force Players To Use Their Real Names

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"At the expo, Feng said regulators have begun inspecting games and that more inspections are coming. In the first half of this year, nearly 100 games were punished for operating without authorisation. This month, Apple also
removed thousands of unapproved mobile games
from its App Store in China, closing a loophole that game makers have relied on for years.
So far it seems that China’s gaming industry hasn’t suffered much from these changes, largely thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic that has kept people indoors. The resulting gaming boom has led to
sales of Chinese games jumping more than 22 per cent
to 139.4 billion yuan (US$19.9 billion) in the first six months of this year, according to the China Game Industry Report released by the ChinaJoy-associated China Digital Entertainment Congress (CDEC) on Thursday."
https://www.scmp.com/abacus/games/a...tion-system-games-launch-nationwide-september
