Chinese Games Market Hit $45.5 Billion in Revenue for 2022

Whats good for the goose is good for the gander? Or what
“She concludes: "Game companies are successful in China, both through officially approved releases on app stores and unlicensed releases through platforms such as Steam International. If we consider games published through Steam in China as if Steam were a single entity, the revenue generated from the platform would surpass all other publishers in the country except for Tencent and NetEase."”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309874/chinese-games-market-hit-usd-45-5-billion-in-revenue-for-2022
