Stolen equipment
“Over the past few years, stories have emerged of multiple individuals trying to smuggle hundreds of Intel CPUs through Chinese customs. In some cases, these CPUs were wrapped around their bodies and the value of smuggled goods would even exceed $120K.
This attempt shows the ingenuity of the smugglers who quickly adapted to miniaturization of the PC components. Authorities have not confirmed what was the value of the smuggled goods or what fine would this person be subject to. It must have been well worth the risk, though.
Source: Chinese Customs Office via Wccftech”
Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/chinese-customs-seize-84-ssds-hidden-in-an-electric-scooter
