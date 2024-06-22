Chinese Customs Bust One Of The Largest CPU Smuggling Attempts, 596 Intel Xeon Chips Valued At $1.2 Million

erek
Re: Chinese customs seize 84 SSDs hidden in an electric scooter
780 Intel CPUs Seized In $137,000 Smuggling Operation Bust
"It is reported that the total cost of smuggled processors is around $1.2 million, and if the attempt were carried out successfully, the individual would've evaded around $380,000 in taxes, which is a massive amount. While we are unaware of what kind of processors they were, initial images show that they are server-grade Intel Xeon CPUs (most probably an older generation), given the product valuation and the general shape of the processors.
This isn't shocking at all, given that with the ongoing AI frenzy, we have seen all kinds of similar incidents, including "black market" AI accelerators and much more. China is emerging as a dominant AI and cloud computing force, so the occurrence of such smuggling incidents is expected, especially for third-party sourcing groups in the region. It is said that the smuggler now faces seven years in prison, showing that smuggling is a serious offense anywhere in the world.
News Source: MyDrivers"
Source: https://wccftech.com/chinese-custom...s-596-intel-xeon-chips-valued-at-1-2-million/
