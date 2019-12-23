Chinese CPUs Now Work On Domestically-Produced Operating System

    erek

    Soon be mainlined into the Linux Kernel. Microsoft Windows 10 is next.

    "Thanks to the new integrated display driver in UOS, the KaiXian KX-6000 processors offer improved video and audio performance. The chips also support 3D graphics and ultra-high-definition video decoding, among other features. On the server side, the company says the KaiSheng KH-30000 parts have exhibited excellent stability, and the chips should work fine inside file and database servers."

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/chinese-cpus-now-work-on-domestically-produced-operating-system
     
    Mega6

    Wonder how secure that Panda style UOS and KX-6000 and KH-3000 are?

    erek, come on. You're killing me. "Soon be mainlined into the Linux Kernel. Microsoft Windows 10 is next." I think it's already in the Linux Kernel. These CPUs can boot win10.

    "Those processors are x86-compatible with Intel's processors and are capable of booting all modern operating systems such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Windows 10."
     
    ymer

    No gracias
     
