Chinese company to build a solar array in space

https://futurism.com/the-byte/chinese-solar-panels-space
Lots of research on the subject going back to 2013, and it just seems like China is the current field leader in the research.
I know they are under a lot of pressure to get off Coal, they are well aware they have a ticking timebomb of an agriculture problem on their hand from the pollution and have been frantic on finding alternatives for a while. I just didn't realize they had been spending money in this area.
 
China is only the leader in solar because their military intelligence has been stealing western IP, and their government has been dumping money into their industry so they can undercut the people who actually invented the technology on the open market and drive them out of business.

It's the classic Walmart approach (enter a new town, run at a loss until all competition is out of business, and then hike up prices) but with the added element of IP theft.

Now as to why you'd want to place solar panels in orbit I don't know. It seems awfully impractical, especially since you have to tether it somehow or use long distance energy beams to get that power down to earth, and tethers have problems of their own, as do energy beams (they tend to be lethal or at least very harmful for things that get in their way) There might be some efficiency gains by placing the panels outside the atmosphere, but I'd imagine the difficulty in servicing, repairing and getting the power back to earth would FAR outweigh those efficiency gains.

I mean, for the cost of putting just one solar panel in orbit and inventing a power beaming mechanism, you can put how many on earth, and connect them the traditional way with wires? 1,000? 10,000? 100,000?

Typically we talk of a cost of about $1000 per pound to send anything into orbit. A modern 350w 40 volt panel costs about $375 and weighs about 45lb. So, we are talking $375 on earth vs $43,375 in orbit, and that's just for one panel, not for the people needed to install them, all of the weight associated with the power beaming technology, etc. etc.

And things always go wrong with technology, so you'll need a way to maintain the panels, which will involve sending people up there to fix them, which has HUGE costs associated with it.

The efficiency gains would have to be enormous to justify the cost.

That, and the promised 24/7 power generation wouldn't even work from low earth orbit. The planet itself would get in the way quite a lot of the time if it is geostationary, which it would probably need to be for the power beaming system to work. And if you go beyond low earth orbit you have to deal with radiation that causes all sorts of problems.

As long as we have open space on this planet on roofs, open fields, and even windows and roads, those seem by far the better choice for solar power. We have lots of space on the planet, and as long as that is the case, this appears to be a very expensive solution in search of a problem.

It would be cheaper to undertake massive battery-like projects on earth, whether they are kinetic energy based, potential energy based, or chemical energy based.

My guess is this is more for nationalistic PR than it is for practical usability.

But "space". Sounds all future-like, advanced and like science fiction right? So it must be awesome :p
 
ETA on them crashing the entire thing into another array when it becomes obsolete? :D
 
"beam it down" eh? wireles charging from space, riiiight....
"snotty beamed me twice last night. it was wonderful"
ill believe it when it see it.
 
I just cant think of any way this could be easily weaponized either. Seems like a perfect plan!
 
LigTasm said:
China is not very concerned with how many workers might fall. They have plenty more to send up.
China will probably have one the biggest workage shortage issue in the world:
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-...tories-are-wrestling-labour-shortages-age-old
By 2025, there will be a shortage of nearly 30 million workers in the manufacturing sector, the Ministry of Education estimates

http://www.manzellareport.com/index.php/special/the-real-cause-and-impact-of-china-s-labor-shortage

And their estimatte for the future are dire, loosing 66-70% of their working age population in the next 65 years, could very quickly be a country with more retired ederly than working people:

WZYoDprLBILZkLZ_giDc6XgjEausSZuXHJL-756gRJw.png
 
It may be true, it may not be. Anything a communist ministry releases to the outside is suspect for truthfulness.
 
