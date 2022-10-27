Chinese company to build a solar array in space

China is only the leader in solar because their military intelligence has been stealing western IP, and their government has been dumping money into their industry so they can undercut the people who actually invented the technology on the open market and drive them out of business.It's the classic Walmart approach (enter a new town, run at a loss until all competition is out of business, and then hike up prices) but with the added element of IP theft.Now as to why you'd want to place solar panels in orbit I don't know. It seems awfully impractical, especially since you have to tether it somehow or use long distance energy beams to get that power down to earth, and tethers have problems of their own, as do energy beams (they tend to be lethal or at least very harmful for things that get in their way) There might be some efficiency gains by placing the panels outside the atmosphere, but I'd imagine the difficulty in servicing, repairing and getting the power back to earth would FAR outweigh those efficiency gains.I mean, for the cost of putting just one solar panel in orbit and inventing a power beaming mechanism, you can put how many on earth, and connect them the traditional way with wires? 1,000? 10,000? 100,000?Typically we talk of a cost of about $1000 per pound to send anything into orbit. A modern 350w 40 volt panel costs about $375 and weighs about 45lb. So, we are talking $375 on earth vs $43,375 in orbit, and that's just for one panel, not for the people needed to install them, all of the weight associated with the power beaming technology, etc. etc.And things always go wrong with technology, so you'll need a way to maintain the panels, which will involve sending people up there to fix them, which has HUGE costs associated with it.The efficiency gains would have to beto justify the cost.That, and the promised 24/7 power generation wouldn't even work from low earth orbit. The planet itself would get in the way quite a lot of the time if it is geostationary, which it would probably need to be for the power beaming system to work. And if you go beyond low earth orbit you have to deal with radiation that causes all sorts of problems.As long as we have open space on this planet on roofs, open fields, and even windows and roads, those seem by far the better choice for solar power. We have lots of space on the planet, and as long as that is the case, this appears to be a very expensive solution in search of a problem.It would be cheaper to undertake massive battery-like projects on earth, whether they are kinetic energy based, potential energy based, or chemical energy based.My guess is this is more for nationalistic PR than it is for practical usability.But "space". Sounds all future-like, advanced and like science fiction right? So it must be awesome