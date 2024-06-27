Chinese AI Tops Hugging Face's Revamped Chatbot Leaderboard

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,301
Fascinating.. also DeepSeek Coder outperforms GPT-4?
"Alibaba's Qwen models dominated Hugging Face's latest LLM leaderboard, securing three top-ten spots. The new benchmark, launched Thursday, tests open-source models on tougher criteria including long-context reasoning and complex math. Meta's Llama3-70B also ranked highly, but several Chinese models outperformed Western counterparts. (Closed-source AIs like ChatGPT were excluded.) The leaderboard replaces an earlier version deemed too easy to game."
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/24/06/27...ps-hugging-faces-revamped-chatbot-leaderboard
"Alibaba's Qwen models dominated Hugging Face's latest LLM leaderboard, securing three top-ten spots. The new benchmark, launched Thursday, tests open-source models on tougher criteria including long-context reasoning and complex math. Meta's Llama3-70B also ranked highly, but several Chinese models outperformed Western counterparts. (Closed-source AIs like ChatGPT were excluded.) The leaderboard replaces an earlier version deemed too easy to game."
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/24/06/27...ps-hugging-faces-revamped-chatbot-leaderboard