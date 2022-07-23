China's SMIC semiconductor manufacturer achieves "breakthrough", producing 7nm chips despite sanctions - Update: moving on to 5nm

Brushing off US sanctions meant to throttle China's semiconductor development, Chinese chip manufacturer SMIC has managed to produce 7nm SoCs for the MinerVa Bitcoin Miner.

Bloomberg: China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs – SMIC has started shipping 7nm chips, TechInsights says
Non-paywalled version of the Bloomberg article: China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker.

The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping Bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7-nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That’s well ahead of SMIC’s established 14nm technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10nm and beyond,
Tech Insights: SMIC 7nm technology found in MinerVa Bitcoin Miner – Development highlights China’s growing local options in response to international sanctions
Despite not having access to the most advanced equipment technologies as a result of sanctions currently in place, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) appears to have used 7nm technology to manufacture the MinerVa Bitcoin Miner system on chip (SoC).

This is the most advanced technology product TechInsights has seen from SMIC so far and may be leading to a true 7nm process that incorporates scaled logic and memory bitcells. It also has key implications for Chinese chip companies, as it helps to reduce China’s reliance on Western technologies during this time of restricted access.
SemiAnalysis: China’s SMIC Is Shipping 7nm Foundry ASICs
SMIC, China’s largest foundry has slowly been catching up to TSMC, Samsung, and various western foundries in process technology. They are rapidly approaching position as the world’s 3rd largest foundry and have higher margins than the current number 3, GlobalFoundries. SMIC has achieved this through a combination of large subsidies from the state, poaching TSMC talent, and tremendous home-grown expertise. Their chips ship in large volumes to a variety of use cases from smartphones to the world’s fastest supercomputer. The foundry has now quietly released and started mass production of their 7nm process node dubbed N+2.
We say quietly as this didn’t come directly from SMIC, but rather the reverse engineering and teardown firm TechInsights who purchased the chip on the open market and sent it to their labs. SMIC likely has not discussed this publicly on earnings reports as they are afraid of blowback. To be abundantly clear, China’s SMIC is shipping a foundry process with commercially available chips in the open market which are more advanced than any American or European company. While the US has high hopes for Intel to be the savior, there are no Intel 7 class foundry chips commercially available for purchase currently and they still have to build out their foundry operations. The most advanced American or European foundry produced chips are based on GlobalFoundries 12nm.
With Chinese chip manufacturing progressing and the US investing in domestic chip production, the future of chip production looks to be a lot more decentralised and competitive. I hope that it will result in more innovation and lower prices.

Delicieuxz said:
China is reportedly also working on 5nm now.

SMIC Mass Produces 14nm Nodes, Advances To 5nm, 7nm
Shanghai confirms 14-nm chips being mass produced now
Time will tell.

Paint me as a sceptic.

We have seen many claims of "7nm" that haven't quite been "7nm". In fact bode naming is all marketing now, and had nothing to do with actual gate sizes.
 
So far based on people breaking down and analyzing the 7nm chips it appears to have been built with a knock off of TSMC’s 7nm tech. Right down to some of the flaws in their process. TSMC is probably gearing up to sue them hard so this should get interesting pretty fast.
 
Lakados said:
So far based on people breaking down and analyzing the 7nm chips it appears to have been built with a knock off of TSMC’s 7nm tech. Right down to some of the flaws in their process. TSMC is probably gearing up to sue them hard so this should get interesting pretty fast.
They can sue all they want, but you have to remember that this is China, IP law doesn't apply. This is especially true for something as significant as a modern chip lithography node, the CCP is going to step in and make sure nothing bad happens.

If tens of thousands of companies have gotten away with IP theft from foreign entities for decades in China, there's no reason it would change now.
 
GiGaBiTe said:
They can sue all they want, but you have to remember that this is China, IP law doesn't apply. This is especially true for something as significant as a modern chip lithography node, the CCP is going to step in and make sure nothing bad happens.

If tens of thousands of companies have gotten away with IP theft from foreign entities for decades in China, there's no reason it would change now.
This could be different, as far as China is concerned TSMC is a Chinese company. TSMC has sued and won against SMIC in Chinese courts more than a few times for SMIC stealing their tech.
 
Lakados said:
This could be different, as far as China is concerned TSMC is a Chinese company. TSMC has sued and won against SMIC in Chinese courts more than a few times for SMIC stealing their tech.
I'm sure they'll bend the rules until Taiwan is actually under their control. Which may be a possibility in the future. With China in general getting more hold as time goes on, the previous precedents might not be followed. Of course they may do just that and side with TSMC, but I can see it going either way in the future.
 
Lakados said:
This could be different, as far as China is concerned TSMC is a Chinese company. TSMC has sued and won against SMIC in Chinese courts more than a few times for SMIC stealing their tech.
China will not step in for TSMC unless the red banner is flying over Taipei. They might claim Taiwan is theirs, but the reality is that it isn’t, they don’t control it, and they never have controlled it since the civil war, so therefore, it remains a rival and TSMC is not going to be viewed as a “Chinese” company. TSMC is currently a western rival as far as they’re concerned, so don’t expect them to step in against a mainland Chinese company, who is ultimately under the control of the CCP, who may have stolen their IP.
 
HockeyJon said:
China will not step in for TSMC unless the red banner is flying over Taipei. They might claim Taiwan is theirs, but the reality is that it isn’t, they don’t control it, and they never have controlled it since the civil war, so therefore, it remains a rival and TSMC is not going to be viewed as a “Chinese” company. TSMC is currently a western rival as far as they’re concerned, so don’t expect them to step in against a mainland Chinese company, who is ultimately under the control of the CCP, who may have stolen their IP.
China has stepped in and smacked down SMIC every couple of years going all the way back to 2003. SMIC steals tech from TSMC all the time and they get caught, they settle they work out some arrangement in the courts at this point it’s basically their MO in how they get new nodes online.
 
Lakados said:
China has stepped in and smacked down SMIC every couple of years going all the way back to 2003. SMIC steals tech from TSMC all the time and they get caught, they settle they work out some arrangement in the courts at this point it’s basically their MO in how they get new nodes online.
China also smacked down their entire tech sector recently…

…because they wanted to remind them that the CCP is in charge.

China isn’t the US. The CCP controls everything, and every decision is made to benefit the CCP. China will smack down SMIC if they feel it’s necessary to benefit the CCP. They will not smack them down for stealing IP from a foreign competitor, unless maybe they feel a show trial is necessary to attract investment or something. Again, it’s always a calculated move.
 
HockeyJon said:
China also smacked down their entire tech sector recently…

…because they wanted to remind them that the CCP is in charge.

China isn’t the US. The CCP controls everything, and every decision is made to benefit the CCP. China will smack down SMIC if they feel it’s necessary to benefit the CCP. They will not smack them down for stealing IP from a foreign competitor, unless maybe they feel a show trial is necessary to attract investment or something. Again, it’s always a calculated move.
Yeah for sure, but SMIC's first choice of customers for using this tech to make Bitcoin Mining rigs won't help them. The Chinese government has a hate boner for those guys right now.
 
... The most advanced American or European foundry produced chips are based on GlobalFoundries 12nm. ...
This is a bit of a misleading statement, since the company ASML (Dutch, last time I checked still very much European) has a monopoly on EUVL production machines. With the US government leaning quite heavily on the Dutch one, guess who was first in line for ordering the next generation lithography machines?
 
Lakados said:
So far based on people breaking down and analyzing the 7nm chips it appears to have been built with a knock off of TSMC’s 7nm tech. Right down to some of the flaws in their process. TSMC is probably gearing up to sue them hard so this should get interesting pretty fast.
You can bet China stole the technology.

At least as long as they can steal the tech from Taiwan, they are less likely to invade them.
 
Lakados said:
Yeah for sure, but SMIC's first choice of customers for using this tech to make Bitcoin Mining rigs won't help them. The Chinese government has a hate boner for those guys right now.
True, but they'll target the Bitcoin thing and ignore the stealing IP thing.
 
The most advanced American or European foundry produced chips are based on GlobalFoundries 12nm.
emphy said:
This is a bit of a misleading statement, since the company ASML (Dutch, last time I checked still very much European) has a monopoly on EUVL production machines. With the US government leaning quite heavily on the Dutch one, guess who was first in line for ordering the next generation lithography machines?
Speaking of misleading statements, GLOFO chose not to develop anything smaller than their 12nm process years ago. ASML is selling EUV hardware to Intel, TSMC, and Samsung - which is everyone outside of mainland China working on or using processes advanced enough to need it.
 
China is reportedly also working on 5nm now.

SMIC Mass Produces 14nm Nodes, Advances To 5nm, 7nm
Shanghai confirms 14-nm chips being mass produced now

Shanghai-based firms have achieved mass production of semiconductors with 14-nm process and made breakthroughs in 90-nm lithography machines, 5-nm etching machines, 12-inch large silicon wafers, central processing units and 5G chips, Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Digitalization, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

It marks the first official recognition of the ability of Chinese companies to mass produce 14-nm chips, Xiang Ligang, an independent technology analyst, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The validation also comes as a powerful response to an expanded US blockade on high-end chip exports to China, which will only accelerate China's breakthroughs in core technology, experts said.

"The broader the US blockades are, the faster that China will research and develop its own technology," Xiang said.
With the completion of Shanghai's industry cluster for the 14-nm chips, more advanced projects in the 7- and 5-nm processes will be accelerated, Chen said.
whateverer said:
so, who is going to make all these immersion tools? China?

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-to-stop-selling-key-chipmaking-gear-to-china
trust me, they're cut-off; it doesn't matter if they make ripoff process nodes 6 years after tsmc when there will be no tools to run the process!
"Wants Dutch supplier to..." - isn't the same thing as 'has cut-off sales to...'.

China is already making 7nm. And, yeah, if it comes down to it, China will probably develop its own means to make tools it needs and can't get from elsewhere. But even for whatever China is blacklisted from buying, it can route equipment sales through other countries that aren't blacklisted.
 
whateverer said:
so, who is going to make all these immersion tools? China?

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-to-stop-selling-key-chipmaking-gear-to-china
trust me, they're cut-off; it doesn't matter if they make ripoff process nodes 6 years after tsmc when there will be no tools to run the process!
You know that since the US has taken these steps, they will just start reverse engineering the hardware tools and steal those too, right? It's a losing game it buys a few years to stifle them but this was bound to happen when everybody worked together since the 1950s making them the manufacturing powerhouse of the world. Those who control the means of production control the people. Well, China controls the means of production now.
 
Delicieuxz said:
"Wants Dutch supplier to..." - isn't the same thing as 'has cut-off sales to...'.

China is already making 7nm. And, yeah, if it comes down to it, China will probably develop its own means to make tools it needs and can't get from elsewhere. But even for whatever China is blacklisted from buying, it can route equipment sales through other countries that aren't blacklisted.
The Dutch won't, China is one of their largest trading partners, and the retaliation they would face for bowing to US pressure would ruin their economy unless the US is willing to step up in their place, which they aren't. It would be a lose-lose deal for them and they shouldn't take it.
 
Lakados said:
Well, China controls the means of production now.
Yup. These are the fruits of our effort of making everything as cheaply made as possible. Who could have possibly guessed that China would just start reverse engineering everything.
 
