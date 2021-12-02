China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) presents challenges for CISOs

https://www.csoonline.com/article/3...n-law-pipl-presents-challenges-for-cisos.html



The four stated objectives of the PIPL are:

Protect the rights and interests of individuals

Regulate personal information processing activities

Safeguard the lawful and "orderly flow" of data

China, wants to protect personal information? Sounds like a line from Google, sure, protect it for themselves so only they have it.....but of course then mine every citizens data at every chance they can..I mean, to be fair, every country (well most) want this type of control / data on every citizen with in their borders...Protect the rights of individuals, that's funny coming out of China..