China, wants to protect personal information? Sounds like a line from Google, sure, protect it for themselves so only they have it.....but of course then mine every citizens data at every chance they can..I mean, to be fair, every country (well most) want this type of control / data on every citizen with in their borders...
China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) presents challenges for CISOs
https://www.csoonline.com/article/3...n-law-pipl-presents-challenges-for-cisos.html
First announced in August 2021, it was clear entities with a China footprint were faced with the dilemma: Comply or face the consequences.
The four stated objectives of the PIPL are:
- Protect the rights and interests of individuals
- Regulate personal information processing activities
- Safeguard the lawful and "orderly flow" of data
- Facilitate reasonable use of personal information
Protect the rights of individuals, that's funny coming out of China..