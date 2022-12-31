China's Huawei files new EUV lithography patent, moving forward with its drive to semiconductor self-sufficiency

According to a report from Taiwanese media outlet UDN, Huawei has filed a patent on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment in China. Currently, actual working EUV technology is ASML's realm to rule, though its predecessor technology, which involves deep ultraviolet (DUV), has some competition.



EUV is incredibly important: It enables the manufacture of chips with transistors (the tiny switches in a chip that handle the computing process in a computer) just a few nanometers in size. Chips designed at this microscopic level are what power our smartphones and high-performance computing like AI in data centers. Decades of research and a handful of key acquisitions have put ASML many years in the lead when it comes to EUV technology know-how.

...

However, filing a patent -- especially a patent solely for use in China -- is not the same thing as actually building a working piece of equipment. It took ASML many years to complete a working EUV prototype, and many more years after that to actually commercialize its most advanced machines. If the patent is granted, Huawei merely possesses a legal document. It will still need to build its EUV machine. Which, mind you, requires many thousands of critical and specialized parts, some of which are made in the U.S., where there are restrictions on exports of advanced chipmaking technology to China.