China's factory recovery slows in January as COVID-19 returns

HAL_404
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 1,050
"BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, hit by a wave of domestic coronavirus infections"
better hang on to whatever GPU you're currently using .... might become worth it's weight in gold before long
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...-in-january-as-covid-19-returns-idUSKBN2A001A
better hang on to whatever GPU you're currently using .... might become worth it's weight in gold before long
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...-in-january-as-covid-19-returns-idUSKBN2A001A