China Wiretaps Americans in ‘Worst Hack in Our Nation’s History’

Salt Typhoon
““This is massive, and we have a particularly vulnerable system,” Warner told the Post. “Unlike some of the European countries where you might have a single telco, our networks are a hodgepodge of old networks. […] The big networks are combinations of a whole series of acquisitions, and you have equipment out there that’s so old it’s unpatchable.”
With less than two months before inauguration day, this will soon become the problem of President Donald Trump, who talks tough on China but received at least $7.8 million from the country through payments to Trump Tower in New York and Trump hotels in DC and Las Vegas, according to a report in early 2024 from the House Oversight Committee. Trump’s pick for head of the FCC, Brendan Carr, told the Post he’d received briefings on Salt Typhoon but spoke very generally about what was ahead.”
Source: https://gizmodo.com/china-wiretaps-americans-in-worst-hack-in-our-nations-history-2000528424
