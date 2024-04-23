China unveils world’s 1st diesel engine with 53.09% thermal efficiency

LigTasm said: Yeah, nah. 99.9999% chance this is faked and fudged just like literally everything else China copies builds. Click to expand...

It could be true, but this might one of those situations where we get more fuel efficiency but at the cost of these engines not lasting. There are a number of ways to make an engine more efficient, but they always comes at a cost. A lot of engines like the ones found in the Prius have the Miller cycle, which reduces compression but takes full advantage of the power stroke. Of course this reduces torque and makes the vehicle dangerous to drive, which is why these systems are often found in hybrids cause the electric motors makes up for that. The other is to lean out the engine, which is where direct injection comes in. This allows the manufacturer to use the fuel as a way of cooling down the combustion chamber while also keeping the engine running lean. The problem is that manufacturers realized that direct injection sucks at lower RPM because it doesn't give the fuel enough time to mix with the air, and at higher RPM it really doesn't give the fuel enough time to mix with the air. This is why modern vehicles have both port injection and direct injection, plus it helps clean up the valves. The need to go leaner is causing a lot of problems with modern engines, especially when talking about 3 or 4 cylinder engines where manufacturers try to push these engines to make 300 or more HP. The extreme conditions in these engines with turbos are creating a lot of heat, which makes the head warp and causes head gasket problems. If not that, then blown valves. So the question is how lean are these Chinese engines and how long before these motors blow a valve or break a head gasket?