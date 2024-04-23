China unveils world’s 1st diesel engine with 53.09% thermal efficiency

https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/china-diesel-engine-thermal-efficiency
This is just neat, I know they have been putting a lot of work into cleaning up and modernizing their massive fleets of trucks.
China is a huge country and they make everything for everybody so that means big-time logistics and trucking, so getting those big engines cleaned up is a high priority.
China is very aware of its air quality issues and more so of the soil contamination problems surrounding its food supply, cleaner diesel engines, and replacing ancient tractor equipment with cleaner ammonia-based units is something they really want to be done for 2030.
It's good to see they are making progress on the Diesel side at the very least.
