China Targets Jack Ma's Alibaba Empire in Monopoly Probe

"The State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Alibaba, the top antitrust watchdog said in a statement without further details. Regulators including the central bank and banking watchdog will separately summon affiliate Ant to a meeting intended to drive home increasingly stringent financial regulations, which now pose a threat to the growth of the world's biggest online financial services firm. Ant said in a statement on its official WeChat account it will study and comply with all requirements. Ma, the flamboyant co-founder of Alibaba and Ant, has all but vanished from public view since Ant's initial public offering got derailed last month. As of early December, the man most closely identified with the meteoric rise of China was advised by the government to stay in the country, a person familiar with the matter has said."

https://slashdot.org/story/20/12/24/1339233/china-targets-jack-mas-alibaba-empire-in-monopoly-probe
 
Mega6

Wonder how much Ma will have to pay Xi off with to get through this?
Communists and Capitalism - what a great mix.
 
SecretStash

If China doesn't pass up United States it will be because of their own undoing, stifling innovation thinking they want to innovation yet rejecting the innovations they need.

In not saying Jack Ma has what they need, but this practice of putting tech under their beurocracy will kill the possibility for unexpected boons. Beurocrats and dictators are good at focusing on what they want, but ignore what ends up being the next step in societal evolution and economic expansion. You can't predict the future of what will be good, so if you are closed off to anything but your desires you will either miss out on the next great thing or continuously play catch up to counties that will discover the next great thing.
 
