China Targets Jack Ma's Alibaba Empire in Monopoly Probe

If China doesn't pass up United States it will be because of their own undoing, stifling innovation thinking they want to innovation yet rejecting the innovations they need.



In not saying Jack Ma has what they need, but this practice of putting tech under their beurocracy will kill the possibility for unexpected boons. Beurocrats and dictators are good at focusing on what they want, but ignore what ends up being the next step in societal evolution and economic expansion. You can't predict the future of what will be good, so if you are closed off to anything but your desires you will either miss out on the next great thing or continuously play catch up to counties that will discover the next great thing.