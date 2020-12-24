China Targets Jack Ma's Alibaba Empire in Monopoly Probe

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,342
"The State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Alibaba, the top antitrust watchdog said in a statement without further details. Regulators including the central bank and banking watchdog will separately summon affiliate Ant to a meeting intended to drive home increasingly stringent financial regulations, which now pose a threat to the growth of the world's biggest online financial services firm. Ant said in a statement on its official WeChat account it will study and comply with all requirements. Ma, the flamboyant co-founder of Alibaba and Ant, has all but vanished from public view since Ant's initial public offering got derailed last month. As of early December, the man most closely identified with the meteoric rise of China was advised by the government to stay in the country, a person familiar with the matter has said."
https://slashdot.org/story/20/12/24/1339233/china-targets-jack-mas-alibaba-empire-in-monopoly-probe
https://slashdot.org/story/20/12/24/1339233/china-targets-jack-mas-alibaba-empire-in-monopoly-probe