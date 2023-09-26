China says 'No' to GPU price-hikes by preparing a big chipmaking leap with particle-accelerator driven SSMB-EUV

An EUV lithography machine? How about an EUV lithography factory?

China is aiming to leap-frog current top-end EUV technologies with steady-state microbunching (SSMB) EUV, that would give China what's been called a "lithographic cannon", enabling faster, higher-yield, and cheaper production of cutting-edge 2nm-and-lower microchips.

apostercopy2.webp.e4e4f5bf96b1eae1c5a9df797b1c5d8e.jpg


China sets out to develop EUV lithographic ‘cannon’

China Aims to Use Particle Accelerators to Build Chips and Evade EUV Sanctions
According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), China plans to use an innovative approach to manufacturing processors by harnessing particle accelerators, potentially positioning itself as a global leader in advanced chip manufacturing. SCMP says the method seeks to evade traditional lithography machine limitations and US sanctions on EUV technology, potentially reshaping the semiconductor industry landscape.

The Chinese research team, led by Tsinghua University, is developing a unique laser source using particle accelerators. Their goal is to sidestep the constraints of conventional lithography machines, which are pivotal in microchip production. The proposed particle accelerator will be roughly the size of two basketball courts, between 100-150 meters in circumference, and will serve as a high-quality light source for chip fabrication.

Professor Zhao Wu from Stanford University introduced the underlying technology, termed steady-state microbunching (SSMB). SSMB captures the energy emitted by charged particles during acceleration, transforming it into a continuous, pure EUV light source. Compared to the prevalent ASML EUV method, SSMB boasts superior power and efficiency, potentially reducing chip production costs.
China to Challenge ASML with a better technology than EUV
ASML prioritizes downsizing chip manufacturing machines for international trade. In contrast, the Chinese initiative centers on domestic production. It aims to construct an extensive facility consolidating numerous lithography machines around a central accelerator. This advancement can fuel abundant and cost-effective chip production. It positions China as a leader in industrializing advanced chips, including 2nm and beyond.
While numerous researchers are pursuing this technology, Chinese scientists have taken a distinct approach. This project has been in progress since 2017, but it gained significant visibility recently due to Huawei’s notable advancements in chip manufacturing.
Compared to the existing ASML EUV technology, [China's SSMB tech] proves to be a superior light source. It offers higher average power and increased chip production while maintaining lower unit costs.

ASML utilizes laser-induced plasma to generate an EUV source, involving the projection of strong laser pulses onto tin microdroplets. This impact crushes the droplets, producing EUV pulse light. Following intricate filtering and focusing processes, an EUV light source with an approximate power of 250W is generated.

However, the EUV beam, before reaching the chip, goes through reflection from 11 mirrors, resulting in around a 30 percent energy loss at each reflection. Consequently, when the beam reaches the wafer, its power is reduced to less than 5W, presenting challenges especially as manufacturing scales down to 3nm or 2nm.

In contrast, SSMB technology alleviates these concerns. SSMB beams attain a notably higher output power of 1000W, and due to their narrow bandwidth, they require fewer reflecting mirrors, leading to an inherent increase in terminal power.
eratordiagram.png.845e21ca7d0a44798155c746943f053e.png
wAEEr_u.thumb.jpg.bec8dfd31eee6d9a0c29f6bd6f7ac990.jpg
D0bIvUUAAjiZi.png.8dc1ae77cb318be1380902baf7e738c5.png
 
Holy shit...

I mean, "stretching ring" jokes aside, that sounds pretty damn complicated. I'll try to read up on it, interesting even though I barely understand what's up
 
This is difficult stuff, and China isn't exactly known for in-house innovation.

Let's see if they can do it.

And I bet this has absolutely nothing to do with "saying no to price hikes".

They are just tired of being on the wrong side of export restrictions for their defense industry.
 
Yeah, the lower GPU prices thing was just a joke, given how fed up PC gamers and enthusiasts are with the price increases.

But last December, ASML's CEO basically accused the US of using sanctions on China to steal European business, saying the excuse of restricting China's defence industry doesn't make sense because chips for strictly military application are typically 10 - 15 years old, and there are no restrictions on those exports.


12-14 - ASML CEO says US using sanctions to de-industrialise EU.PNG



If the CEO of ASML is correct, then chip export restrictions to China could just be a dirty, anti-competitive move. Huawei seems to have deliberately unveiled its new phone featuring a homebuilt, SMIC-produced 7nm 5G chip while Gina Raimondo was in China for a diplomatic visit.

loser US wants to 'slow down' China bcos US can't compete.PNG
 
If China can truly do this, maybe the USA will start buying everything from them.
 
Ya they don't have a lot of choice, it isn't a money thing but a "We can't get the good tech" thing. So they are going to try and make their own.

...however as you say, in house innovation is something China does not tend to do well. It's not just a lack of experience thing either, part of the issue is there is a massive culture of BSing/fraud and that applies to academia as well. So people will just straight out make shit up, and they don't get called out on it. That doesn't work when it comes to science because, as Feynman put it "For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled." You can write a paper claiming you've discovered something amazing. You can have a lab that gins up fake results saying it works... but when you actually try to build something if what you said isn't true it won't work.

We'll see, I certainly won't write China off, they are a big country with lots of resource and lots of smart people, but cultural issues are hard to overcome. When you are doing cutting edge R&D you can't cut corners, you can't BS, and you can't indulge in people's egos. You have to focus on what is real, what works.
 
