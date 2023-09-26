China says 'No' to GPU price-hikes by preparing a big chipmaking leap with particle-accelerator driven SSMB-EUV

Zarathustra[H] said: This is difficult stuff, and China isn't exactly known for in-house innovation.



Let's see if they can do it.



And I bet this has absolutely nothing to do with "saying no to price hikes".



They are just tired of being on the wrong side of export restrictions for their defense industry. Click to expand...

Ya they don't have a lot of choice, it isn't a money thing but a "We can't get the good tech" thing. So they are going to try and make their own....however as you say, in house innovation is something China does not tend to do well. It's not just a lack of experience thing either, part of the issue is there is a massive culture of BSing/fraud and that applies to academia as well. So people will just straight out make shit up, and they don't get called out on it. That doesn't work when it comes to science because, as Feynman put it "For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled." You can write a paper claiming you've discovered something amazing. You can have a lab that gins up fake results saying it works... but when you actually try to build something if what you said isn't true it won't work.We'll see, I certainly won't write China off, they are a big country with lots of resource and lots of smart people, but cultural issues are hard to overcome. When you are doing cutting edge R&D you can't cut corners, you can't BS, and you can't indulge in people's egos. You have to focus on what is real, what works.