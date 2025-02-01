China, Russia find where Nvidia hid the RTX 5080's performance - new algorithm brings 800-fold increase in computational power with gaming GPUs

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,980
Chinese algorithm claimed to boost Nvidia GPU performance by up to 800X for advanced science applications
The enhanced computational efficiency means researchers can now conduct simulations on consumer-grade GPUs instead of relying on costly, high-performance computing clusters. This has broad implications for industries that require detailed material analysis, including:
The ability to achieve high-performance simulations on widely available GPUs also reduces reliance on restricted foreign technology. Given ongoing trade restrictions and sanctions, this breakthrough allows China and Russia to potentially advance research without depending on high-end computing hardware from Western countries.
- Aerospace and Defense: Improved modeling of material stress and failure in aircraft structures.
- Engineering and Manufacturing: More efficient testing of materials for construction and industrial applications.
- Military Research: Faster development of impact-resistant materials for defense systems.
This development also marks a significant step in computational mechanics, enabling faster and more accessible simulations for material science, engineering, and defense applications. The study was notably published in the Chinese Journal of Computational Mechanics on January 8, 2025, and the research team believes that this optimization could extend beyond peridynamics, improving GPU performance for other scientific computations.
Chinese algorithm boosts Nvidia GPU performance 800-fold in science computing
A high-performance algorithm that could solve complicated material design problems on consumer GPUs has been developed by Chinese researchers, achieving a groundbreaking 800-fold increase in speed over traditional methods.
Developed by a research team at Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, co-founded by Lomonosov Moscow State University and Beijing Institute of Technology, the new algorithm enhances the computational efficiency of peridynamics (PD), a cutting edge, non-local theory that solves difficult physical issues such as cracks, damage and fractures.
It opens up new possibilities for solving complex mechanical problems across various industries, including aerospace and military applications, on widely available chips that are low-cost and not subject to US sanctions.
...
“This efficient computational power allows researchers to reduce calculations that would typically take days to just a few hours – or even minutes – using an ordinary home-level GPU, which is a significant advancement for PD research,” Yang wrote in the paper.
Last edited: