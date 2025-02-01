  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
China, Russia find where Nvidia hid the RTX 5080's performance - new algorithm brings 800-fold increase in computational power with gaming GPUs

Delicieuxz said:
Chinese algorithm claimed to boost Nvidia GPU performance by up to 800X for advanced science applications

The enhanced computational efficiency means researchers can now conduct simulations on consumer-grade GPUs instead of relying on costly, high-performance computing clusters. This has broad implications for industries that require detailed material analysis, including:
  • Aerospace and Defense: Improved modeling of material stress and failure in aircraft structures.
  • Engineering and Manufacturing: More efficient testing of materials for construction and industrial applications.
  • Military Research: Faster development of impact-resistant materials for defense systems.
The ability to achieve high-performance simulations on widely available GPUs also reduces reliance on restricted foreign technology. Given ongoing trade restrictions and sanctions, this breakthrough allows China and Russia to potentially advance research without depending on high-end computing hardware from Western countries.

This development also marks a significant step in computational mechanics, enabling faster and more accessible simulations for material science, engineering, and defense applications. The study was notably published in the Chinese Journal of Computational Mechanics on January 8, 2025, and the research team believes that this optimization could extend beyond peridynamics, improving GPU performance for other scientific computations.
Chinese algorithm boosts Nvidia GPU performance 800-fold in science computing
A high-performance algorithm that could solve complicated material design problems on consumer GPUs has been developed by Chinese researchers, achieving a groundbreaking 800-fold increase in speed over traditional methods.

Developed by a research team at Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, co-founded by Lomonosov Moscow State University and Beijing Institute of Technology, the new algorithm enhances the computational efficiency of peridynamics (PD), a cutting edge, non-local theory that solves difficult physical issues such as cracks, damage and fractures.

It opens up new possibilities for solving complex mechanical problems across various industries, including aerospace and military applications, on widely available chips that are low-cost and not subject to US sanctions.
...
“This efficient computational power allows researchers to reduce calculations that would typically take days to just a few hours – or even minutes – using an ordinary home-level GPU, which is a significant advancement for PD research,” Yang wrote in the paper.
Yeah, the sniff test is not great. 800 fold alone would mean the locked down GPU was effectively non-functional.
 
Twisted Kidney said:
Yeah, the sniff test is not great. 800 fold alone would mean the locked down GPU was effectively non-functional.
No. It would just mean Nvidia's gaming GPUs have been horribly inefficient at something they aren't designed for, like solving peridynamics - which is the very-specific field the 800-fold efficiency increase is reported to be in regards to:

"the new algorithm enhances the computational efficiency of peridynamics (PD), a cutting edge, non-local theory that solves difficult physical issues such as cracks, damage and fractures."

"The algorithm allows gaming GPUs to be used for scientific computing"

“This efficient computational power allows researchers to reduce calculations that would typically take days to just a few hours – or even minutes – using an ordinary home-level GPU, which is a significant advancement for PD research

https://www.peridynamics.org/what-is-peridynamics
In order to determine the deformation response of materials and structures subjected to external loading conditions, classical continuum mechanics (CCM) was introduced by disregarding the atomistic structure. CCM has been successfully applied to numerous challenging problems. However, its governing equation faced a difficulty when there is any discontinuity in the structure such as a crack, since spatial partial derivatives in its governing equation are not defined for such a condition. In order to overcome this problem, a new continuum mechanics approach, Peridynamics (PD), was recently introduced with the intention that its governing equation is always valid whether there is any discontinuity in the structure or not. Moreover, PD can be considered as the continuum version of molecular dynamics. This character of PD makes this new approach a suitable candidate for multi-scale analysis of materials. Furthermore, PD formulation can also be extended to other fields such as thermal, moisture, etc., so that it can be used as a single platform for multiphysics analysis of materials.
It's like people didn't read beyond the thread title.
 
Sad to see people regurgitate obvious Chinese propaganda.

Delicieuxz said:
It's like people didn't read beyond the thread title.
Says the person who fills most of his responses with pictures of clickbait headlines/tweets. Can't wait to see which propaganda you're going to take pictures of next :rolleyes:
 
GotNoRice said:
Sad to see people regurgitate obvious Chinese propaganda.



Says the person who fills most of his responses with pictures of clickbait headlines/tweets. Can't wait to see which propaganda you're going to take pictures of next :rolleyes:
Are you sure you understand what clickbait is? Because I don't post it. So, can you show some examples of this alleged filling of posts with pictures of clickbait headlines/tweets? Yes, that's a rhetorical question, as I know that you can't.

You're just calling things clickbait on the basis that you don't like what the facts are. And that's a You issue. Maybe stop being a baby?
 
This is the scientific paper being talked about in the OP article: A fast bond-based peridynamic program based on GPU parallel computing

Emphasis added:
Abstract

Peridynamic is an effective method for addressing fracture problems. However, the non-local theory makes it time-consuming. Although some techniques have been developed to improve computational efficiency, the acceleration effect remains relatively limited. This paper introduces a parallel algorithm for bond-based peridynamic using the GPU parallel CUDA programming technology. The calculation process is divided into functions with material points and bonds as the smallest calculation units. The loop of material points and bonds is changed to the index to achieve parallelism. A general horizon generation module is established to optimize storage. Additionally, a general register technique is proposed for high-speed access register memory to reduce global memory access. This technique not only eliminates the restriction on the number of horizon points, also suitable for nonuniform distribution of material points. Compared to serial and OpenMP parallel programs, the present algorithm can achieve up to 800-fold and 100-fold acceleration, respectively. In a typical simulation of one million particles, executing 4000 iterations can be completed in 5 minutes for single precision and 20 minutes for double precision on a low-end GPU PC.
The level of click-bait is this thread title is quite something ;), as if those people were able to buy a 5080 and develop all that in 2 days... (the low end gaming gpu used in the paper is a 4070 and a 2080ti)

Yes coding to take advantage of the giant parallelism power GPU have is a big challenge.... nothing to do with Nvidia let alone the 5080 ? It is not like with openCL on a 7900xt was any different...
 
Delicieuxz said:
Because I don't post it.
What does the RTX 5080 mention the title has to do with the news or the idea of hidden performance...? (they used regular cuda code and provided by Nvidia compiler to do this....)

What does a Russian next-gen GPU has to do with this ?
 
Nvidia consumer level GPU has poor FP64 to FP32 compute performance, something like 1:64, 1:32, etc. For e.g. 3090 has 1:64 TFLOPs of FP64 to FP32.
1738535863494.png


I read the abstract portion of the published paper, my general thought when it comes to scientific computing is that scientific computing usually requires great FP64 which you can only find in professional and datacenter gpus. Considering that in some iterative calculations and to maintain accuracy to be used in subsequent calculations, you want to run on FP64 to carry over the high accuracies. There is lack of details of the algorithm. Hard to believe that on consumer gpus, the same iterative calculations as referenced in the technical article is 5 mins for FP32 and 20 mins for FP64 (double precision). I would expect that FP64 on Nvidia consumer gpus to take much longer than 4x since their FP64 compute capability is gimped.


1738535432871.png
 
LukeTbk said:
The level of click-bait is this thread title is quite something ;), as if those people were able to buy a 5080 and develop all that in 2 days... (the low end gaming gpu used in the paper is a 4070 and a 2080ti)

Yes coding to take advantage of the giant parallelism power GPU have is a big challenge.... nothing to do with Nvidia let alone the 5080 ? It is not like with openCL on a 7900xt was any different...
LukeTbk said:
What does the RTX 5080 mention the title has to do with the news or the idea of hidden performance...? (they used regular cuda code and provided by Nvidia compiler to do this....)
Lol. The topic has entirely nothing to do with the RTX 5080. You missed what I think is extremely-obvious humour in the thread title.

LukeTbk said:
What does a Russian next-gen GPU has to do with this ?
The context of the guy's comment in the X post regarding that seems self-explanatory, as a side comment regarding other ongoing research projects.

I'm not sure what you're going for with your queries, the answers to which should be self-evident, IMO.
 
I really suspect the collapse of Nvidia stock was linked to Deepseek announcement, not this one that occurred after and no I am not so sure what someone doing nice new CUDA core for doing peridanymics in matlab faster mean in regard to a supposed next-gen gpu in russia (or anything to do with machine learning), it is hard to think about something less self-evident, I do not know what half the words being said mean.

The implication for a new4-5 old/behind generation russian gpu (or just buying a lot of 3-4 generation old gpus) that could still be useful seem way more self-evident than an actual next-gen one, there is no scenario for which being able to do a next-gen gpu would not have been great with this new Peridynamics optimisation or not...

Delicieuxz said:
You missed what I think is extremely-obvious humour in the thread title.
Lot of click-bait title are joke, that not exclusive at all. Not sure the topic as anything to do in anyway with Russia either
 
LukeTbk said:
I really suspect the collapse of Nvidia stock was linked to Deepseek announcement, not this one that occurred after and no I am not so sure what someone doing nice new CUDA core for doing peridanymics in matlab faster mean in regard to a supposed next-gen gpu in russia (or anything to do with machine learning), it is hard to think about something less self-evident, I do not know what half the words being said mean.
My impression is also that you don't understand all of the words that were said. But they all make sense, to me.

And I also think the plummet of Nvidia's stock was mostly due to panic surrounding DeepSeek R1. The comment by Valentin Makarov, that the newly-discovered efficiency boost "likely" led to the collapse in Nvidia's stock value, is just his opinion - which is is presented as his opinion. There's nothing misleading about that. As head of an association of software companies in Russia, he was asked to comment on the news story. His commentary isn't the news story, though.

LukeTbk said:
Lot of click-bait title are joke, that not exclusive at all. Not sure the topic as anything to do in anyway with Russia either
Click-Bait: Material presenting a deceptive appearance, intended to bait people into clicking on something.

An obvious joke isn't intended to be misleading. If it goes over someone's head, oh well. And I didn't post it as bait, but for its own value as humour, poking fun of the disappointment in the 5080's performance that I'd think people reading this forum's news threads would be familiar with. I guess you weren't in a fun mood.

Also, GotNoRice specifically claimed I fill "responses with pictures of clickbait headlines/tweets" - which is BS. But the comment wasn't directed at my own thread titles.

The topic apparently has to do with Russia because it was a team of Chinese and Russian scientists who developed the new algorithm at a university co-founded by China and Russia.

I thought all this stuff is clear to see in the OP materials.
 
all the name on the paper sound chinesse to me, I think it is because the institute they come from was a china-russia collaboration.

Delicieuxz said:
I thought all this stuff is clear to see in the OP materials.
You thought the link between machine learning and peridynamic calculation was clear or the link with a next-gen Russian GPU.. it does feel Sputnik propaganda to me, but maybe there is a link there I just do not see, but it is not explained anywhere in this topic or the link provided
 
LukeTbk said:
You thought the link between machine learning and peridynamic calculation was clear or the link with a next-gen Russian GPU.. it does feel Sputnik propaganda to me, but maybe there is a link there I just do not see, but it is not explained anywhere in this topic or the link provided
You aren't understanding what was said. The OP materials don't mention any link between machine learning and peridynamics, or any link between a next-gen GPU and the 800-fold increase in performance for peridynamics. Machine learning and a Russian next-gen GPU are mentioned as asides to the topic of the increased peridynamics performance. Their only relation to the peridynamics performance gain is that they're all research projects supposedly currently being worked on. It's pretty normal for a news article to include aside information like that.
 
Delicieuxz said:
The OP materials don't mention any link between machine learning and peridynamics,
The op used a twitt of people that say that speculate about machine learning algorithm and next-gen GPU, it seem clear the OP was not purely interested in Peridymanics and that research but a more broader geo-political-nvidia etc... the much more interesting subject to most.

You understand what is being claimed at least (even if you disagree), despite any special link between the material and machine learning or the 5080, those are put there to make it a more mainstream-emtional-fun story... i.e. click-baity, nothing wrong with that, that not a special claim, specially for a research hard to understand and a bit dry. The fact there is no link between them, is what make the choice to include them feel click-baity to people
 
LukeTbk said:
The op used a twitt of people that say that speculate about machine learning algorithm and next-gen GPU, it seem clear the OP was not purely interested in Peridymanics and that research but a more broader geo-political-nvidia etc... the much more interesting subject to most.

You understand what is being claimed at least (even if you disagree), despite any special link between the material and machine learning or the 5080, those are put there to make it a more mainstream-emtional-fun story... i.e. click-baity, nothing wrong with that, that not a special claim, specially for a research hard to understand and a bit dry. The fact there is no link between them, is what make the choice to include them feel click-baity to people
The OP is just about the increase in performance with gaming Nvidia GPUs. The comment about machine learning and a next-gen GPU is completely besides the topic. I can't edit the X post regarding the scientific research GPU performance to remove all unrelated pieces of information. Nor do I think it's necessary to.

I think you're giving the face-value appearance of certain comments in this thread more weight than they actually have. Some posters here simply don't like China and get sore if anything that seems positive about China is shared - especially if it undermines US actions against China, and so sounds like China is winning in some way against the US. The same posters are in the politics General Mayhem forum, where there's a thread on China that we've been posting in recently, and it's the same thing there. The reaction to my thread here seems to carry-over from attitudes expressed there. So, the comment you've focused on regarding clickbait, I see it as nothing more than a snide swipe because the poster is annoyed that I've shared something "pro-China" again - as if tech developments are only meaningful, or deserving of acknowledgement if they feature or promote our geopolitical clique.
 
Delicieuxz said:
The OP is just about the increase in performance with gaming Nvidia GPUs. The comment about machine learning and a next-gen GPU is completely besides the topic. I can't edit the X post regarding the scientific research GPU performance to remove all unrelated pieces of information. Nor do I think it's necessary to.

I think you're giving the face-value appearance of certain comments in this thread more weight than they actually have. Some posters here simply don't like China and get sore if anything that seems positive about China is shared - especially if it undermines US actions against China, and so sounds like China is winning in some way against the US. The same posters are in the politics General Mayhem forum, where there's a thread on China that we've been posting in recently, and it's the same thing there. The reaction to my thread here seems to carry-over from attitudes expressed there. So, the comment you've focused on regarding clickbait, I see it as nothing more than a snide swipe because the poster is annoyed that I've shared something "pro-China" again - as if tech developments are only meaningful, or deserving of acknowledgement if they feature or promote our geopolitical clique.
Some people might just recognize zero quality click-bait and call bullshit.
 
Delicieuxz said:
That doesn't seem to apply here, as much as some people would like to claim it does - which makes my point.
Not referring to the article.

I wish more of what came across the average news feed was half as interesting as the article, though I'm not sure Firefox is loading it properly. It's having issues with the doc.
 
Twisted Kidney said:
Not referring to the article.

I wish more of what came across the average news feed was half as interesting as the article, though I'm not sure Firefox is loading it properly. It's having issues with the doc.
Oh. The original article is behind a paywall, so I gave a removepaywall.com archive of it in the OP. The original article address is here.
 
Chinese algorithm claimed to boost Nvidia GPU performance by up to 800X for advanced science applications
The enhanced computational efficiency means researchers can now conduct simulations on consumer-grade GPUs instead of relying on costly, high-performance computing clusters. This has broad implications for industries that require detailed material analysis, including:
  • Aerospace and Defense: Improved modeling of material stress and failure in aircraft structures.
  • Engineering and Manufacturing: More efficient testing of materials for construction and industrial applications.
  • Military Research: Faster development of impact-resistant materials for defense systems.
The ability to achieve high-performance simulations on widely available GPUs also reduces reliance on restricted foreign technology. Given ongoing trade restrictions and sanctions, this breakthrough allows China and Russia to potentially advance research without depending on high-end computing hardware from Western countries.

This development also marks a significant step in computational mechanics, enabling faster and more accessible simulations for material science, engineering, and defense applications. The study was notably published in the Chinese Journal of Computational Mechanics on January 8, 2025, and the research team believes that this optimization could extend beyond peridynamics, improving GPU performance for other scientific computations.
The ability to do more with less and finding ways to succeed when hamstrung by limiting factors are simply inherent human traits embedded in our genome. With that said the Chinese people AFAIK are still humans regardless of what others think of them so it stands to reason that this endeavor they claim to have succeeded at is entirely possible and no matter to them what anyone else thinks. Imagine where we'd be if two redneck self taught bicycle mechanics had listened to what others thought in the early 1900's and gave up on their endeavor to create a flying machine.
 
The ability to adapt, innovate, and overcome limitations is a fundamental human trait. The Chinese people, being human like the rest of us—regardless of what some may claim—are fully capable of achieving ambitious goals, even in the face of skepticism. Dismissing their success doesn’t change the fact that it’s possible. After all, imagine where we’d be if two self-taught bicycle mechanics from Ohio had given up on building a flying machine just because others thought it was impossible.
 
