China, Russia find where Nvidia hid the RTX 5080's performance - new algorithm brings 800-fold increase in computational power with gaming GPUs

LukeTbk said: I really suspect the collapse of Nvidia stock was linked to Deepseek announcement, not this one that occurred after and no I am not so sure what someone doing nice new CUDA core for doing peridanymics in matlab faster mean in regard to a supposed next-gen gpu in russia (or anything to do with machine learning), it is hard to think about something less self-evident, I do not know what half the words being said mean. Click to expand...

LukeTbk said: Lot of click-bait title are joke, that not exclusive at all. Not sure the topic as anything to do in anyway with Russia either Click to expand...

My impression is also that you don't understand all of the words that were said. But they all make sense, to me.And I also think the plummet of Nvidia's stock was mostly due to panic surrounding DeepSeek R1. The comment by Valentin Makarov, that the newly-discovered efficiency boost "likely" led to the collapse in Nvidia's stock value, is just his opinion - which is is presented as his opinion. There's nothing misleading about that. As head of an association of software companies in Russia, he was asked to comment on the news story. His commentary isn't the news story, though.Click-Bait: Material presenting a deceptive appearance, intended to bait people into clicking on something.An obvious joke isn't intended to be misleading. If it goes over someone's head, oh well. And I didn't post it as bait, but for its own value as humour, poking fun of the disappointment in the 5080's performance that I'd think people reading this forum's news threads would be familiar with. I guess you weren't in a fun mood.Also, GotNoRice specifically claimed I fill "responses withof clickbait headlines/tweets" - which is BS. But the comment wasn't directed at my own thread titles.The topic apparently has to do with Russia because it was a team of Chinese and Russian scientists who developed the new algorithm at a university co-founded by China and Russia.I thought all this stuff is clear to see in the OP materials.