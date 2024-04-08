China Pushes Adoption of Huawei's HarmonyOS to Replace Windows, iOS, and Android

Interesting, and North Korea has Red Star OS?

"Furthermore, the initiative calls for over 1,000 software companies in Shenzhen to obtain HarmonyOS development talent qualifications, underscoring the city's commitment to cultivating a skilled workforce for the platform. Perhaps most impressively, the action plan encourages eligible companies to ramp up their outsourcing services for HarmonyOS app development, with a lofty target of reaching 500,000 HarmonyOS developers. This would represent a significant influx of developer talent focused on the platform if achieved. The Shenzhen government's push aligns with China's broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign technologies and promote the adoption of domestic alternatives like HarmonyOS. While initially launched by Huawei as a workaround for U.S. sanctions, HarmonyOS has since expanded to power many devices, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and TVs."

1712610808752.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321296/...-harmonyos-to-replace-windows-ios-and-android
 
sfsuphysics said:
Translation: there's nothing worth stealing now.
That and for all the fear of Chinese spy’s in our systems, they have the same of American/Canadian ones in theirs.

But China and Russia are working on ramping up their own Hollywoods and Silicon Valley’s because it’s sending too much money overseas while giving up too much control. That and Windows 10 and 11 have been harder for them to spy on their own citizens with.
 
