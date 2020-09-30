China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,608
"Chinese regulators will be looking at examples set by their peers in Europe and in India if it proceeds with the antitrust investigation, the first source said.
“China will also look at what other countries have done, including holding inquiries with Google executives,” said the person.
The second source added that one learning point would be how fines are levied based on a firm’s global revenues rather than local revenues.
The European Union fined Google 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in 2018 over anticompetitive practices, including forcing phone makers to pre-install Google apps on Android devices and blocking them from using rivals to Google’s Android and search engine.
That decision prompted Google to give European users more choice over default search tools and giving handset makers more leeway to use competing systems.
Indian authorities are looking into allegations that Google is abusing its market position to unfairly promote its mobile payments app."
https://www.reuters.com/article/goo...vestigation-into-google-sources-idUSKBN26L1OK
“China will also look at what other countries have done, including holding inquiries with Google executives,” said the person.
The second source added that one learning point would be how fines are levied based on a firm’s global revenues rather than local revenues.
The European Union fined Google 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in 2018 over anticompetitive practices, including forcing phone makers to pre-install Google apps on Android devices and blocking them from using rivals to Google’s Android and search engine.
That decision prompted Google to give European users more choice over default search tools and giving handset makers more leeway to use competing systems.
Indian authorities are looking into allegations that Google is abusing its market position to unfairly promote its mobile payments app."
https://www.reuters.com/article/goo...vestigation-into-google-sources-idUSKBN26L1OK