China Poaches Over 100 TSMC Engineers to Bolster Domestic Chip Industry

"A previous Nikkei report revealed that Taiwan has lost over 3,000 chip engineers to China. It goes without saying that TSMC was a bit worried when QXIC miraculously opened up a research and development center nearby TSMC's 5nm plant in south Taiwan. QXIC certainly didn't set up shop there for the weather.
China has a knack for poaching the right talent and welcomes rival industry veterans with opened arms. The Chinese chipmakers not only throw more money at their prospects, but also offer them the opportunity to grow inside the organization. The problem is that the country currently runs several big chipmaking projects simultaneously, but the talent pool is only so small. The Chinese chipmakers will eventually end up fighting among themselves for the next prospect."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/c...c-engineers-to-bolster-domestic-chip-industry
