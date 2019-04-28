China mobo manu leaks | 15% ipc gain zen 2

From Wccftech they report:
Zen 2 arch.
Motherboard manufacturers leak.
15% IPC Gain over Zen +
Samples arriving at mobo firms w/ 4.5ghz
Improved memory controller
Core counts unknown
Boost or all core unk.
Looks like it might be the next Intel stomper? All speculation. Its Wcc so.... salt is required.
Tried very hard not to be click baity since 1. I make zero money with you clicking this and 2. Because someone on this site will bitch about it being click bait. Never damn fails.
Link: https://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-3000-15-percent-ipc-uplift-4-5-ghz-x570-pcie-gen-4-40-lanes/
