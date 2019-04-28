China mobo manu leaks | 15% ipc gain zen 2

I can't see AMD cannibalizing Threadripper sales for Ryzen3.



I wonder if the 40 PCI-E lanes is really 20 PCI-E 4.0 lanes that have the bandwidth of 40 PCI-E 3.0 lanes?



That would still be double the I/O bandwidth of Ryzen2 but at the same time be less desirable than a Threadripper2 (64 PCI-E 3.0 lanes) let alone a PCI-E 4.0 Threadripper3. It is also simpler for the sockets because the Ryzen's already have 20 lanes (although it is entirely possible AMD thought of that and left pins available in the original AM4 spec socket to add more PCI-E lanes).



Ryzen3 will probably still be dual-channel RAM so it would be another way to keep costs down (CPU and motherboard) and unlikely to challenge Threadripper2/3. As a bonus it would be less likely to alienate early Threadripper adopters (who probably already feel burned by the Threadripper2).



Maybe AMD will be pulling an Intel Xeon with the PCI-E lanes, where different CPUs have different number of lanes even though they all fit in the same socket? If AMD did that it would allow AMD to create a middle enthusiast level (below Threadripper but above the Ryzen2) and give buyers more options. On the other hand some enthusiasts are unhappy that lower Xeons are crippled at the PCI-E lanes level, such a tactic by AMD may alienate the very buyers they are trying to attract. Also it may make more sense for AMD to keep the lines simple as it reduces the number of SKUs (especially motherboard chipsets).



Don't get me wrong, I want a big 16-core Ryzen3 with lots of I/O as I'm planning on replacing my home hypervisor and I would prefer to avoid the premiums you pay for Threadripper. I just think AMD is smart enough to not bite the hand that feeds them now that they have a competitive architecture again - how many Threadripper buyers are sitting on their hands right now waiting for Ryzen3 to drop to see if a platform a third of the price of Threadripper would do the job? If AMD doesn't give Threadripper buyers a real reason to buy Threadrippers they are not going to sell a lot of them.