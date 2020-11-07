China leapfrogs world with first 6G experimental satellite

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,769
"“The sharing, analysis and management of research data are crucial for scientific and technological innovation in today’s big data era,” Wang Ruidan, deputy director of the National Science and Technology Infrastructure Center, said during a Beijing forum on digitized scientific research.

Meanwhile, China’s National Astronomical Observatory said on Friday it will open its 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, the world’s largest single-dish radio telescope, to global scientists next year for research work, state broadcaster CGTN reported."

https://asiatimes.com/2020/11/china-leapfrogs-world-with-first-6g-experimental-satellite/
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,886
I think it’s a giant transmitter, China placed it there in an attempt to broadcast the brown note into a designated area on command to use as riot control. That way during a moment of civil unrest or opposition leaders giving speeches they can pinpoint them and single them out or over a large area and make them shit their pants. You can’t riot if your pooping yourself, and you would never take a leader seriously if during a rousing speech they crapped themselves mid way through.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top