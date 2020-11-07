erek
"“The sharing, analysis and management of research data are crucial for scientific and technological innovation in today’s big data era,” Wang Ruidan, deputy director of the National Science and Technology Infrastructure Center, said during a Beijing forum on digitized scientific research.
Meanwhile, China’s National Astronomical Observatory said on Friday it will open its 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, the world’s largest single-dish radio telescope, to global scientists next year for research work, state broadcaster CGTN reported."
https://asiatimes.com/2020/11/china-leapfrogs-world-with-first-6g-experimental-satellite/
