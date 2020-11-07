China leapfrogs world with first 6G experimental satellite

I think it’s a giant transmitter, China placed it there in an attempt to broadcast the brown note into a designated area on command to use as riot control. That way during a moment of civil unrest or opposition leaders giving speeches they can pinpoint them and single them out or over a large area and make them shit their pants. You can’t riot if your pooping yourself, and you would never take a leader seriously if during a rousing speech they crapped themselves mid way through.