China finds a way to use the low-cost Nvidia TX2i as a Missile Guidance piece

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...ted-nvidia-jetson-tx2i-into-hypersonic-weapon

Because Nvidia was still allowed to sell chips to China at all, they found a way to use the low-cost TX2i to fly their Supersonic Missiles (supposedly).
https://developer.nvidia.com/embedded/jetson-tx2
So a new wave of bans is incoming I guess?
1713426347084.png
 
Funny how they push the propaganda about their domestic tech getting better and better, but in reality they are still desperate even for low-end Nvidia technology.
 
sfsuphysics said:
Yup, not too long ago government tells them to stop selling to China, now"this is why! Missiles, bombs and cruelty tp puppies!!"
Reality check:
The article linked by TomsHardware is a Chinese news article, written in China. So if you are claiming that Chinese newspapers are writing articles pushing pro-US, anti-China propaganda, I'd say that's pretty unlikely... or an author is about to fall out of a window.

The original article is written in a "we circumvented the sanctions!" pro-China context.
 
GotNoRice said:
Reality check:
The original article is written in a "we circumvented the sanctions!" pro-China context.

The original article is written in a "we circumvented the sanctions!" pro-China context.
Naw. Only Russians "fall" out of windows., Chinese simply disappear.
 
