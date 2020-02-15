China dominating in the race to file tech patents

Delicieuxz
According to a study by Nikkei, as of 2017, China was the world's leading tech patent filer in 9 out of 10 categories. That represents a notable change from pre 2013, when the US typically held the lead in half of the 10 categories, while China didn't even hold the 2nd position in half of the categories until 2009
Since 2013, when China and the US were tied for the number of tech categories in which they filed the most patents, China continued to pull ahead in more categories.
Report overview: China beats US in key patents to secure technological dominance – report
Report presentation: Patent Wars in Digital Era
Since 2013, when China and the US were tied for the number of tech categories in which they filed the most patents, China continued to pull ahead in more categories.
TOKYO -- China and the U.S. are competing to be the world's technological master 10 years from now, according to a Nikkei study of patent data in 10 categories, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and drones. Judging by the number of applications filed, China has pulled away in nine of the 10 categories, with tech giants Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding proving to be the major innovators.
According to another data set, one that measures patent quality, the U.S. remains a formidable force. By this yardstick, 64 of the global top 100 companies are currently American.