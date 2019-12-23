China Cuts Import Tariffs on Some U.S. Tech, Could Impact Electronic Goods Prices

Hmm "The items on China's updated import tariffs list amounts to some USD $389 billion in annual trade, or about 18 percent of China's annual imports. The cuts in import tariffs are expected to not just benefit U.S. exporters to China, but also stimulate similar import tariff cuts from the U.S. in response. China has an insatiable appetite for camera equipment, and has eased imports of OLED and certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which could have a trickle-down effect on the tech industry. Find the Complete schedule of goods with updated import tariffs here. We've machine translated relevant pages in the screenshots below." https://www.techpowerup.com/262346/...u-s-tech-could-impact-electronic-goods-prices