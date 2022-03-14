China customs seize thousands of GPUs from XFX

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,249
What... XFX once again shipping their stuff by the pallet to Miners directly, say it isn't so... You think they would have learned.

I mean their profits are already looking better than ever before the import taxes would have been marginal but they got greedy.

I hope AMD strips them of their partner status and stops shipping them chips, they got caught doing this exact same thing back with their 500 series cards and with the 5000's too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top