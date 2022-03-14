China customs seize thousands of GPUs from XFX

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 18,707
https://www.techspot.com/news/93756-chinese-customs-seize-thousands-gpus-xfx.html#commentsOffset
"This week, Chinese authorities seized a shipment of XFX GPUs at a port on the border between Hong Kong and Shenzhen. It contained 5,840 GPUs that local media identified as mostly AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTs headed for XFX's Chinese sales partners.
Officials say the shipment's value exceeds ¥20 million ($3.15 million).
"This week, Chinese authorities seized a shipment of XFX GPUs at a port on the border between Hong Kong and Shenzhen. It contained 5,840 GPUs that local media identified as mostly AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTs headed for XFX's Chinese sales partners.
Officials say the shipment's value exceeds ¥20 million ($3.15 million).