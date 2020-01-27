China Closes Foxconn, Johnson & Johnson, And Samsung Factories Amid Virus Outbreak

    Big implications for the economy from this!

    "A much larger problem in China is the shutdown of major parts of its economy, and those impacts will soon be felt globally. China is the growth engine for many economies of the world -- this is a shock that could tilt the world into a prolonged slowdown.

    We noted last week that the World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende warned that the world is "faced with a synchronized slowdown in the global economy. And we're also faced with a situation where the ammunition that we have to fight a potential global recession is more limited."

    Brende suggested the global economy could be entering a period of vulnerability where external shocks could trigger a global recession. The shutdown of major industrial hubs in China and collapsing consumption by Chinese consumers could certainly be a shock that will shortly impact the global economy. "

    https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/c...son-and-samsung-factories-amid-virus-outbreak
     
    Ram prices.
     
    No good ram is made in China.... But I am sure they will find a way to justify an increase, I can see LCD's going up by a fair amount because of this though.
     
  5. Jan 27, 2020 at 1:58 PM #5
  6. Jan 27, 2020 at 2:12 PM #6
    Apple may end up repairing macs, because they can't make new ones.
     
  8. Jan 27, 2020 at 2:27 PM #8
    is Assembled the same as made in? what about the manufacturing of the ram chips
     
    Most of the actual facilities are in Taiwan and the Phillipines, I think Samsung operates a budget facility in China not sure about Micron and Hynix though. China is trying to get it's own manufacturing facilities off the ground but I haven't heard anything perticularrly good about them to date.
     
