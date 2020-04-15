China Bans Online Gaming and Chatting Internationally

Sounds like the great firewall of China just got a little taller.
Taiwan news is reporting that China is banning online gaming and chatting to anywhere outside the Great Firewall.
"The communist regime is said to have noticed an authority vacuum in online multiplayer games, which enables people to freely socialize without monitoring. Local metropolises are scrambling to draft laws to expand the scope of online censorship in video games and even prohibit gamers from meeting and chatting with people on the other side of the Great Firewall, according to LTN, which cited news from a Chinese gaming forum."
As far as online enabled single player games, this is added.
"One-player online games will also be subject to surveillance, as a new real-name mechanism is going to be implemented in China. Also, the new law will not allow for zombies and plagues, map editing, roleplaying, as well as organizing a union in games — regulations which are believed to be inspired by the sensitive content made by Joshua Wong."
Got to love communist dictatorships. At least PUBG may become playable again.
