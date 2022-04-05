Chicago, IL HiBid Auction for Ubiquiti equipment

Not mine, but something I had found. If you have some network know-how there are easily hundreds worth of Ubiquiti APs, Dream Machines, and switches available in the auction. This is just Day 1 as well, with more available tomorrow.Search for Access Point/ Unifi to find the available cabinets/APs.You do have to remove the equipment in person on Friday or Saturday so keep that in mind. Just sharing the wealth so I don't spend way too much.