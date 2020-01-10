Cherry Updates MX Switch Lifetime, Introduces New VIOLA Mechanical Switch

Discussion started by erek, Jan 10, 2020 at 9:48 AM.

    erek

    I still prefer the tactile feel of a cheap membrane keyboard (not even joking - Logitech K120 wal-mart special) so i don't know a thing about a good membrane keyboard yet alone a good mechanical switch:

    "The switch stem retains the MX-stem compatibility when it comes to keycaps, so enthusiasts will no doubt be glad to know they will still be able to use their replacement MX-style keycaps with these switches. The housing is also transparent to allow for increased compatibility with RGB backlighting, and Cherry had a prototype keyboard using these switches to demonstrate the feature set. For once, Cherry is actually contemplating seriously about bring this keyboard prototype to market as a retail solution, so do let them know if you want one and also share your thoughts on the new VIOLA switch. Personally, I am excited to see more competition in the $40-75 keyboard market, with not only fully mechanical switches coming out but also those under the established Cherry brand name."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262809/...fetime-introduces-new-viola-mechanical-switch
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Viola?

    Viola_d'amore.jpg


    Or "Voilà"?

    :p
     
    NickJames

    Neat, this should help reduce keycap wobble and stem snapping. I am interested to see how it feels.
     
