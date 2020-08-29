Cherry MX Brown vs Red. Question.

So i use to own a Corsair K70 Lux w/ reds. It had a couple beer baths and dishwasher showers but eventually bit the dust. So after a couple months w/ membrane i finally grabbed an HP Omen Encoder w/ cherry mx browns. My first impression is it feels like a heavier red. I was really expecting to notice the "tactile bump" but unless i press the key really slow I really don't notice anything and like i said it just feels like typing on a heavy red, to me.



Is this everyone else's take on them too?



Well i'm finding out that there are now probably 100's of different switch types on the market and won't be going w/ cherry's next time. But it's just hard to pay $200+ for a custom keyboard and having to go soley by the description because i'm kinda disapointed w/ the browns. i mean they're ok, i can live w/ them but was just expecting some thing more.





guess i'm open for suggestions too.