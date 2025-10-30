Cherry Intros Stream Desktop Ultimate Keyboard and Mouse With ProScroll Technology

Cherry's mostly known for their keyboards - more exactly, the MX family of mechanical switches that became a de facto standard for modern mechanical keyboards (since ALPS isn't a prominent keyswitch vendor any more and Topre switches aren't really individual modules) - so seeing them offer a mouse that isn't a trackpad in a keyboard is a new one to me.



If it's an electromagnetic scroll wheel, then it's basically the same type of scroll wheel Logitech's been using in the MX Master line of mice for years, which have a neat free-scrolling option that's done just by flicking the wheel quickly, at which point it ceases the notchy detent feel until the wheel stops (either naturally or from your finger) and it re-engages. Much more elegant than the mechanically toggled implementation on Logitech's G500 and G502 when you try it out.



I thought Logitech had a patent on the magnetic scroll wheel in those MX Master mice, though, so I'm curious how Cherry got around that.



Another thing I've noticed is that the MX Master lineup also has a thumb scroll wheel for horizontal scrolling, and the Cherry mouse lacks this. Missed opportunity, I'd say - a productivity mouse should have a method for horizontal scrolling.