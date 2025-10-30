Cherry Intros Stream Desktop Ultimate Keyboard and Mouse With ProScroll Technology

erek
Dec 19, 2005
14,052
"CHERRY STREAM MOUSE ULTIMATE features ProScroll technology, offering a fresh level of scrolling customization with four preset profiles, basic, smooth, control and precision, each designed to deliver distinct resistance, tactile feedback and speed.
Users can customize the scroll wheel using CHERRY UTILITY software, which offers control over seven parameters such as drag force, free-running, grid resistance and an optional blocking function. With up to 288 million possible combinations, the mouse can be tailored to individual preferences. Profiles can be saved locally and reloaded whenever needed.
The ergonomic design of the CHERRY STREAM MOUSE ULTIMATE, complete with a textured thumb rest, is built for comfort during long working days. With seven buttons, including two side buttons and a DPI/profile switch ranging from 1000 to 4000 DPI, the mouse offers flexible customization alongside the ProScroll wheel. Low-noise buttons help maintain a quiet and focused working environment."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342422/...-keyboard-and-mouse-with-proscroll-technology