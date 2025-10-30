  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Cherry Intros Stream Desktop Ultimate Keyboard and Mouse With ProScroll Technology

"CHERRY STREAM MOUSE ULTIMATE features ProScroll technology, offering a fresh level of scrolling customization with four preset profiles, basic, smooth, control and precision, each designed to deliver distinct resistance, tactile feedback and speed.

Users can customize the scroll wheel using CHERRY UTILITY software, which offers control over seven parameters such as drag force, free-running, grid resistance and an optional blocking function. With up to 288 million possible combinations, the mouse can be tailored to individual preferences. Profiles can be saved locally and reloaded whenever needed.

The ergonomic design of the CHERRY STREAM MOUSE ULTIMATE, complete with a textured thumb rest, is built for comfort during long working days. With seven buttons, including two side buttons and a DPI/profile switch ranging from 1000 to 4000 DPI, the mouse offers flexible customization alongside the ProScroll wheel. Low-noise buttons help maintain a quiet and focused working environment."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342422/...-keyboard-and-mouse-with-proscroll-technology
 
Cherry's mostly known for their keyboards - more exactly, the MX family of mechanical switches that became a de facto standard for modern mechanical keyboards (since ALPS isn't a prominent keyswitch vendor any more and Topre switches aren't really individual modules) - so seeing them offer a mouse that isn't a trackpad in a keyboard is a new one to me.

If it's an electromagnetic scroll wheel, then it's basically the same type of scroll wheel Logitech's been using in the MX Master line of mice for years, which have a neat free-scrolling option that's done just by flicking the wheel quickly, at which point it ceases the notchy detent feel until the wheel stops (either naturally or from your finger) and it re-engages. Much more elegant than the mechanically toggled implementation on Logitech's G500 and G502 when you try it out.

I thought Logitech had a patent on the magnetic scroll wheel in those MX Master mice, though, so I'm curious how Cherry got around that.

Another thing I've noticed is that the MX Master lineup also has a thumb scroll wheel for horizontal scrolling, and the Cherry mouse lacks this. Missed opportunity, I'd say - a productivity mouse should have a method for horizontal scrolling.
 
