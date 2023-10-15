Check out the Galahad 2 Trinity "Performance" AIO 360mm. Rated #1 cooler for 2023. Loving it.

S

SixFootDuo

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 5, 2004
Messages
5,825
Just finished my new RTX 4090 build and went with the Galahad 2 Trinity "Performance" AIO. Mostly from Tom's Guide ranking it #1 for 2023 and it getting top mention on a few other lists.

I've used a few other Galahad models and this one definitely had a much larger pump head and slightly thicker RAD along with more performance orientated 120mm fans. I was surprised at the size and heft of this model.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20231011_122933913.jpg
    PXL_20231011_122933913.jpg
    1,002.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231012_183159613.jpg
    PXL_20231012_183159613.jpg
    384.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231012_184821420.jpg
    PXL_20231012_184821420.jpg
    381.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20231012_184847263.jpg
    PXL_20231012_184847263.jpg
    276.7 KB · Views: 0
