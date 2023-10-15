Check out the Galahad 2 Trinity "Performance" AIO 360mm. Rated #1 cooler for 2023. Loving it.

SixFootDuo
RE: Galahad 2 Trinity "Performance" AIO 360mm
Just finished my new RTX 4090 build and went with the Galahad 2 Trinity "Performance" AIO. Mostly from Tom's Guide ranking it #1 for 2023 and it getting top mention on a few other lists.
I've used a few other Galahad models and this one definitely had a much larger pump head and slightly thicker RAD along with more performance orientated 120mm fans. I was surprised at the size and heft of this model.
