Decent? Have you all seen this before?
"The mod still makes use of the id Tech 4 engine, according to the ModDB description, but instead of having to set it up as a Doom 3 mod, you can simply download it, then extract and run it. It's a fairly big download as a result, about 1.3GB in total, but it looks and sounds like the real deal: I played a few of the opening levels from Doom 1 and 2, and making allowances for the differences and quirks in the engine (a cursor appears when you stand in front of a secret door, for instance), they all matched up just about perfectly with how I remember them.
There are still some limitations to the game. You can't save or load your progress, for instance, although each level you complete unlocks it for direct access in future replays. Weapons also don't carry over between levels, which isn't a big deal in the early going but could conceivably become a hassle later on. And headphone users take note: It's really loud. I had to turn the volume down to 50 percent when it just about blew my eardrums out the first time I started it, and even at that level the super shotgun made me jump out of my seat the first time I fired it."
https://www.pcgamer.com/check-out-46-minutes-of-the-original-doom-running-in-the-id-tech-4-engine/
