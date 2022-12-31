Check Fps higher than monitor refresh rate?

Wondering if there is a way to check what your maximum fps would be if your PC can push higher than the maximum refresh rate of the monitor you are using?





Reason, I have a 270hz 1440p monitor, and I want to know if I now get a 360Hz 1440p monitor, if my RTX 4090 powered PC can push beyond the maximum 270 fps limit I have reached on my current monitor for PUBG. Otherwise it will be a waste of money to get the 360Hz monitor now if I can't utilise the extra head room now with my current PC.



Anyway I can check this?