Check Fps higher than monitor refresh rate?

S

-snoopi-

n00b
Joined
Jul 26, 2022
Messages
53
Wondering if there is a way to check what your maximum fps would be if your PC can push higher than the maximum refresh rate of the monitor you are using?


Reason, I have a 270hz 1440p monitor, and I want to know if I now get a 360Hz 1440p monitor, if my RTX 4090 powered PC can push beyond the maximum 270 fps limit I have reached on my current monitor for PUBG. Otherwise it will be a waste of money to get the 360Hz monitor now if I can't utilise the extra head room now with my current PC.

Anyway I can check this?
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
20,189
turn off vsync and turn on the fps counter in either the game, fraps utilty or the geforce experience app.
 
D

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,783
If you do not have anything frame rate capped, you can use any monitoring program with a fps overlay. A video card uncapped will gladly go above the monitor refresh rate if it can.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top