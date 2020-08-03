Cheapest way to get Atmos 5.1 or better sound

So, I moved and left a lot of my stuff to the new owner of the old place in the deal.
Looking to get a Atmos 5.1 or better sound setup on the cheap. I am looking at used items, and am wondering if I should get a receiver setup, or just a soundbar setup.
The Vizio SB36512-F6 seems to get good marks, if I go used.
https://www.cnet.com/reviews/vizio-sb36512-f6-review/
https://www.tomsguide.com/us/vizio-sb36512-f6-soundbar,review-5768.html
Anyone got any thoughts?
