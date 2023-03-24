Cheapest way to control Corsair XD5 RGB?

See thread title, getting into my first custom water cooling loop, and I do not care about RGB, I turn things to green and leave them.
I am looking for the least expensive way to be able to control the RGB on the corsair XD5 pump, preferable something simple and stand alone, similar to the 3 button controller the old coolermaster AIOs have/had.
Would one of these work?
Thanks for any help/advice.
