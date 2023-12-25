Cheapest used Android phone just for apps

Hello,
I do not own a cell phone, I do not want to own a cell phone but unfortunately more and more products are requiring an Android app to make changes on the product. I am looking for the absolutely cheapest phone that I can buy JUST to run modern apps.
I found this, would this do what I need?
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/boost-mobile-schok-flip-8gb-prepaid/6537056.p?skuId=6537056
Thanks!
