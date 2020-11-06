Cheapest coolers that can keep a 5600X at max boost speeds?

I might not be alone on this since I'm way over budget on this build. I Watched a video regarding the stock cooler and the thing seems to be performing around 4.2-4.3Ghz with the stock cooler. I'd like to at least hit the advertised boost speeds. What's the cheapest decent cooler? Hopefully some recommendations other than the Hyper 212, I absolutely hate this coolers mounting procedure. I gave my last one away with the CPU I sold. I much rather use the regular mounting system if possible. I would buy a Wraith Prism but on ebay it would cost me like $65 so screw that. Bummer too I really like the looks of that cooler.