Cheaper version of the Kimera Industries Cerberus?

Man, the Cerberus is a beautiful case. The price is a little steep, BUT it’s size is perfect, the materials seem to be solid and well constructed, tons of options for different configs and addons such as a window or a handle. Not to mention it’s powdercoated?! Really nice not having a giant logo or case decal on the front, after all it’s what people see the most of (the case) Personally, I’ve been in this situation before where I struggled in justifying the price and went with a cheaper alternative. Unfortunately I would end up hating my purchase and sell it to buy the one I truly wanted to begin with wasting time and money in the end. Looks to be about 100 dollars more than you’re looking to spend, but this thing has perks over the others. In addition to that, I’m sure this thing will have great resale value on Craigslist or eBay if you ever decided to go a different route later on.



Apologies for not having a case alternative to suggest, and for the long ramble, that case just made me think “what if”.