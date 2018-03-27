Cheaper version of the Kimera Industries Cerberus?

I have a mini-ITX system in an NCASE M1 that I really love. I've been looking for something similar that I could move my micro-ATX system into.

I remember seeing the HardwareCanuck's review of the Kimera Industries Cerberus a while back. At the time, I was looking for something for my ITX build, so I somewhat dismissed it. Now that I've got my ITX build up and running in the NCASE M1 (awesome case!), I'm once again looking at the Cerberus (linked here).

I'm just looking at the base set-up (black, no handle, regular side panels) but with the additional 2-drive 3.5" HDD bracket. Crap! It's going to cost me $282 counting shipping!!!

So, I'm looking around again. Does anyone know of a case with similar dimensions and aesthetics (not looking for a cube-type case) that's not quite so expensive? I don't really care if it's aluminum or steel (I do like the powder coated steel of the Cerberus). If possible, I'd like to keep it as near to $150 - $175 as possible. I'm open to mainstream manufacturers or start-ups that post here in the SFF forum.

The Cerberus is 12.57" x 6.78" x 14.09", so I'd like to find one that has a similar aspect ratio and size.
 
It is really hard to find anything mainstream ish that has the dimensions of the Cerberus.
Every good mATX Tower case is pretty much >30L and it seems that mITX is gaining more traction than mATX for both PC cases and high-end motherboards.

Cooling and aesthetics wise, I still love and have the Silverstone TJ08-E, but it is quite an old design especially for mounting storage and it is larger than the SG10 I linked you to.
 
Man, the Cerberus is a beautiful case. The price is a little steep, BUT it’s size is perfect, the materials seem to be solid and well constructed, tons of options for different configs and addons such as a window or a handle. Not to mention it’s powdercoated?! Really nice not having a giant logo or case decal on the front, after all it’s what people see the most of (the case) Personally, I’ve been in this situation before where I struggled in justifying the price and went with a cheaper alternative. Unfortunately I would end up hating my purchase and sell it to buy the one I truly wanted to begin with wasting time and money in the end. Looks to be about 100 dollars more than you’re looking to spend, but this thing has perks over the others. In addition to that, I’m sure this thing will have great resale value on Craigslist or eBay if you ever decided to go a different route later on.

Apologies for not having a case alternative to suggest, and for the long ramble, that case just made me think “what if”.
 
Good, small mATX cases are pretty much a niche and dead unfortunately. So many mATX cases are so big that they might as well be smaller ATX cases. The sparse high-end mATX mainstream motherboards does not help matters as well.
 
I would like to know if in the end you found a case similar to Cerberus but cheaper. I am in the same situation, I would be interested in a matx case as compact as possible and the Cerberus is the one I like the most but it is too expensive
 
