Cheaper version of the Kimera Industries Cerberus?

I have a mini-ITX system in an NCASE M1 that I really love. I've been looking for something similar that I could move my micro-ATX system into.
I remember seeing the HardwareCanuck's review of the Kimera Industries Cerberus a while back. At the time, I was looking for something for my ITX build, so I somewhat dismissed it. Now that I've got my ITX build up and running in the NCASE M1 (awesome case!), I'm once again looking at the Cerberus (linked here).
I'm just looking at the base set-up (black, no handle, regular side panels) but with the additional 2-drive 3.5" HDD bracket. Crap! It's going to cost me $282 counting shipping!!!
So, I'm looking around again. Does anyone know of a case with similar dimensions and aesthetics (not looking for a cube-type case) that's not quite so expensive? I don't really care if it's aluminum or steel (I do like the powder coated steel of the Cerberus). If possible, I'd like to keep it as near to $150 - $175 as possible. I'm open to mainstream manufacturers or start-ups that post here in the SFF forum.
The Cerberus is 12.57" x 6.78" x 14.09", so I'd like to find one that has a similar aspect ratio and size.
I remember seeing the HardwareCanuck's review of the Kimera Industries Cerberus a while back. At the time, I was looking for something for my ITX build, so I somewhat dismissed it. Now that I've got my ITX build up and running in the NCASE M1 (awesome case!), I'm once again looking at the Cerberus (linked here).
I'm just looking at the base set-up (black, no handle, regular side panels) but with the additional 2-drive 3.5" HDD bracket. Crap! It's going to cost me $282 counting shipping!!!
So, I'm looking around again. Does anyone know of a case with similar dimensions and aesthetics (not looking for a cube-type case) that's not quite so expensive? I don't really care if it's aluminum or steel (I do like the powder coated steel of the Cerberus). If possible, I'd like to keep it as near to $150 - $175 as possible. I'm open to mainstream manufacturers or start-ups that post here in the SFF forum.
The Cerberus is 12.57" x 6.78" x 14.09", so I'd like to find one that has a similar aspect ratio and size.
Last edited: