Cheaper card for 3440x1440? Gtx 1070 or newer ?

Roflcopter_Down
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2008
- Messages
- 1,467
Hi [h],
Looking for cheaper card for 3440x1440. Only computer game I really play is Warcraft 3, sometimes other oldies; but want to try a few newer games like Detroit. Leaning towards a used gtx 1070... Any advice? It was released over 4 years ago, worth getting a newer but similar card?
Looking for cheaper card for 3440x1440. Only computer game I really play is Warcraft 3, sometimes other oldies; but want to try a few newer games like Detroit. Leaning towards a used gtx 1070... Any advice? It was released over 4 years ago, worth getting a newer but similar card?