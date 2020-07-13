Cheaper card for 3440x1440? Gtx 1070 or newer ?

R

Roflcopter_Down

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2008
Messages
1,467
Hi [h],
Looking for cheaper card for 3440x1440. Only computer game I really play is Warcraft 3, sometimes other oldies; but want to try a few newer games like Detroit. Leaning towards a used gtx 1070... Any advice? It was released over 4 years ago, worth getting a newer but similar card?
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
10,714
If you want to play newer games I suggest getting something better than a 1070 for ultra wide resolutions, especially 3440x1440. I'd look into an RTX 2060 Super if you don't care much about maxing games out and mainly play older titles. But prices seem to be a hit higher at the moment, I recall there being deals in the sub $400 range but right now they're typically $400-430.
 
