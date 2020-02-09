cheap: Xfx DD vega 56, Hyper 212 Black RGB new

Using it right now, Need to make quick cash for a possible DP on a new car >:D Offloading some stuff to make up the DP i may need. Im the second owner and I never OC'd it so i have no idea how it does.
$185 shipped

Heat: pliskin679
Location 12586

picture of Setup
JPEG_20191105_235858(1).jpg

New Coolermaster hyper 212 RGB Black edition Sealed. $35 shipped
 

Nice card. I was considering it, but I have trust issues with XFX... LOL. I'm sure it will sell, seems like a nice price to me.
 
PontiacGTX

People should be really unreasonable for 185 you cant get anything better a 1660Ti is more or less equivalent and it is over 240
 
PontiacGTX said:
People should be really unreasonable for 185 you cant get anything better a 1660Ti is more or less equivalent and it is over 240
I guess people dont need a gpu atm. Im just trying to offload everything I own because i have like a week to find 1k lol. Then i need another 2k for registration and taxes so the car will just sit in my garage for a few weeks lol
 
