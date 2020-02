cheap: Xfx DD vega 56, Hyper 212 Black RGB new, 256gb Toshiba XG5 NVME SSD.

Using it right now, Need to make quick cash for a possible DP on a new car >Offloading some stuff to make up the DP i may need. Im the second owner and I never OC'd it so i have no idea how it does.$185 shippedHeat: pliskin679Location 12586picture of Setup New Coolermaster hyper 212 RGB Black edition Sealed. $35 shipped 256GB NVME Toshiba SSD XG5 - $25 shipped Was used in my my buddies laptop. He broke the screen and told me to throw it out so i harvested the SSD