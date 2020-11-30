Cheap PCI Express (3.0 x16 slot) card for 4k 60hz over HDMI

I need a new video card to power a new 4k 60hz monitor with audio (HDMI 2.0) on an old computer. My Asrock Z77 Extreme4 motherboard has an available PCI Express 3.0 x16 Slot. I do not game, but I do photo editing. I am just looking for the lowest cost, quietest, and lowest power consuming video card available (in that order) that will run the monitor and do 4k video smoothly. I do NOT need it to be low profile.
Any recommendations would be greatly appreciated.
