Cheap PCI Express (3.0 x16 slot) card for 4k 60hz over HDMI

sir__rob

Nov 30, 2020
I need a new video card to power a new 4k 60hz monitor with audio (HDMI 2.0) on an old computer. My Asrock Z77 Extreme4 motherboard has an available PCI Express 3.0 x16 Slot. I do not game, but I do photo editing. I am just looking for the lowest cost, quietest, and lowest power consuming video card available (in that order) that will run the monitor and do 4k video smoothly. I do NOT need it to be low profile.

Any recommendations would be greatly appreciated.
 
DarkSideA8

Apr 13, 2005
Welcome to the forums. Unfortunately, at this time everything you might want is sold out or owned by scalpers. Rumor has it that stocks and prices won't normalize for about 8 weeks.

Not what you want to hear - but simply look around the site and you will find this to be true. Even 'used' (probably heavily used) cards are selling for a premium at the moment.

Best bet: wait until February.
 
sir__rob

Nov 30, 2020
Thanks for your quick response. Once prices normalize again, are there any cards that you would recommend? I am beginning to think that a display port to HDMI adapter may be the cheapest way to go.
 
