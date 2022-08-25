Cheap no frills cell plan

I've been using a company phone for ~10 years now but would like to get all of my accounts linked to a phone number owned by myself. Are there any good \ cheap services left for just a basic phone number and Wi-Fi only calling \ data?
I used to have a $5 per month Republic Wireless plan but it looks like Dish bought them out and killed all the low end plans. Does anyone know of anything similar?
